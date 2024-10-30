WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Reveals His UFC Mount Rushmore Featuring Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey

“Who’s on your Mount Rushmore of greatest UFC fighters of all time?” Ideally, it would be one of the many native American fighters that nobody talks about, for obvious reasons. But without getting into the debate of historical injustices, it’s Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. At least in the opinion of WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes admitted that he hasn’t watched UFC a lot and so the parameter he chose was who got the most eyeballs on the sport. And by that logic, the answer could not have been more obvious.

“We’re going to go with Conor (McGregor), we’re going to go with Ronda (Rousey)…”

However, the 39-year-old was caught in a dilemma whether to choose the ‘Iceman’ Chuck Liddell or his fierce rival Tito Ortiz. After a few seconds of careful analysis, Rhodes named Liddell as his third pick.

The next one’s a bit obvious, because how could you not? Relaying that he’s got nothing against Aspinall, Rhodes put UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as the last man on the list.

“We’ve got those two, then I have to kick back to the infancy of modern UFC with everything that Dana did, I can’t pick Chuck (Liddell) or Tito (Ortiz), I can only pick on, right? I’m going to pick Chuck… And I was loyal, I said Tom (Aspinall) would take the fight but I’m going to go with Jon Jones actually as well. That’s my Mount Rushmore.”

It didn’t take long for ‘The Notorious‘ to notice Rhodes ranking him on top of that pyramid and unlike the days when he used to bash WWE superstars, McGregor simply said cheers.

Conor to WWE?

The key to understanding this is knowing that Rhodes was sipping on some of the Dubliner’s Proper 12 whisky.

Rhodes absolutely loved the taste and then decided to invite the former two-division UFC champion to the WWE ring. He deemed that the Irishman already has the persona of a pro wrestler and would be a great addition to the roster.

This is not the first time, a WWE superstar has spoken about McGregor being a part of the promotion either. Back in the day when the Irishman was on a roll dissing all wrestlers, John Cena had admitted that he could very well be great at the entertainment aspect of the pro wrestling business.

The Irishman was trying to a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather at the time but now…

With WWE’s new Netflix deal, things have changed. It’s a more global audience than anyone could have imagined. So it won’t be surprising to actually see McGregor make a trip to the squared circle.

McGregor actually saw Rhodes putting him on that top spot at Mount Rushmore and thanked him for it.

“The Schmo and the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth Proper Whiskey. CLASS PERSONIFIED! Love it Cody, see you soon.”

Now McGregor in the WWE? Now, that would be something to watch.