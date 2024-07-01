“You vs Max Holloway for Best Boxer”: Ryan Garcia Announces Training With Alex Pereira After Revealing UFC Ambitions, Fans React

Following his suspension from boxing after testing positive for ostarine, boxing sensation Ryan Garcia is now apparently going to train with UFC lightweight champion, Alex Pereira as he transitions into MMA.

King Ryan’ is eyeing to land a spot in the UFC after the NYSAC punished the boxer. Since then he has tweeted about quitting boxing for possible greener pastures. And in that spirit, the boxer took to social media one again and talked about padding up with Poatan.

“I will be training with #AlexPereira.”

Now, Pereira hasn’t yet responded to the claims. But given his recent win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Garcia choose the Brazilian champion.

Regardless, the online fandom seems to have taken matters into their hands, speculating the best fighters, playing match up with boxer.

One such hypothetical matchup stood out when a fan wanted a war between Garcia and UFC’s ‘best boxer’, Max Holloway.

“You vs Max Holloway for best boxer in the UFC!”

Meanwhile, this fan just applauded Garcia’s initiative to train and improve with the best.

“Wow, Ryan! Teaming up with Alex Pereira? Looks like you’re ready to bring that knockout power to the next level. Can’t wait to see the results!”

Another fan, on the other hand, lauded both Garcia and the former Glory two-division champion, Pereira for their devastating left hooks.

“Best left hooks in the game.”

Whereas another netizen suggested Garcia take his lessons from former LHW champ, Chuck Liddel or his former rival Tito Ortiz, or even Ken Shamrock.

“A showman at best . Should of went with chuck , Ortiz, or Shamrock.”

