“You vs Max Holloway for Best Boxer”: Ryan Garcia Announces Training With Alex Pereira After Revealing UFC Ambitions, Fans React

Following his suspension from boxing after testing positive for ostarine, boxing sensation Ryan Garcia is now apparently going to train with UFC lightweight champion, Alex Pereira as he transitions into MMA.
King Ryan’ is eyeing to land a spot in the UFC after the NYSAC punished the boxer. Since then he has tweeted about quitting boxing for possible greener pastures. And in that spirit, the boxer took to social media one again and talked about padding up with Poatan.
“I will be training with #AlexPereira.”
Now, Pereira hasn’t yet responded to the claims. But given his recent win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Garcia choose the Brazilian champion.
Regardless, the online fandom seems to have taken matters into their hands, speculating the best fighters, playing match up with boxer.
One such hypothetical matchup stood out when a fan wanted a war between Garcia and UFC’s ‘best boxer’, Max Holloway.
“You vs Max Holloway for best boxer in the UFC!”
Meanwhile, this fan just applauded Garcia’s initiative to train and improve with the best.
“Wow, Ryan! Teaming up with Alex Pereira? Looks like you’re ready to bring that knockout power to the next level. Can’t wait to see the results!”
Another fan, on the other hand, lauded both Garcia and the former Glory two-division champion, Pereira for their devastating left hooks.
“Best left hooks in the game.”
“A showman at best . Should of went with chuck , Ortiz, or Shamrock.”
“Then you’re also going to need to learn Portuguese.”
“He did not cheat”- Dana White
Ryan Garcia, just a few months ago shocked the world when he downed his rival and champion, Devin Haney. In fact, the 25-year-old wiped off that 0 from Haney’s resume, handing him the first defeat of his professional career.
However, the world soon found out that Garcia had tested positive for ostarine (a PED), and subsequently, his win was overturned and he was levied with a suspension.
Meanwhile, Garcia consistently has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was unaware of the chemical and its ingestion but the fandom and the community remained adamant.
Now, Dana White, following the epic UFC 303 has come out in support of the boxer claiming that he did not cheat. Claiming knowledge of the issue, White said that since they had been drug testing for years, he knew that the handler who conducted the drug testing was aware that Garcia had taken a tainted supplement and had not cheated.
“With all our knowledge that we have and the years that we’ve been drug-testing, we believe the people who had handled the drug-testing (knew) that he took a tainted supplement and that he did not cheat… If he had the right people around him that wouldn’t have happened. ”
But then again, UFC fans would remember that not so long ago, UFC fighters looked like Brock Lesnar and Alistair Overeem. Overeem infact looked so much like comic book superhero that people had started calling him ‘Ubereem’.
Joe Rogan himself had once joked that the company, in those days indulged in ‘sniff testing’ and so everybody was cleared. So, perhaps Whites words are to be taken with a pinch of salt.