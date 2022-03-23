“He said he’s gonna do what????” – Kamaru Usman Responds To Conor McGregor Targeting Him For UFC Return

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been seen mocking Conor McGregor for his recent comments on a potential face-off.

Usman is confident he will face Leon Edwards next in his latest fight to defend the UFC welterweight title. UFC president Dana White also confirmed the repeat of Usman vs. Edwards will be at the end of this year, with an official announcement seemingly imminent.

But the Notorious One’s return from a lower tibia fracture sustained last summer is not too far away, and he’s thinking big.

McGregor could just as easily seek a fight with a lightweight contender such as Michael Chandler, or perhaps convince Dana White to give him a shot at the winner of the May 7 title bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. However, he envisions capturing another belt in a third division and dethroning pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter Kamaru Usman in the process.

A fight with Usman might put the last nail in McGregor’s UFC career.



McGregor is looking forward to a fight with Usman next and has called it a “battle to make 170 pounds. He has never fought in welterweight since defeating Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246.

After hearing about McGregor’s plans, Usman appeared to joke about the idea of ​​McGregor’s article being shot on social media.

You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 😂😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

He said he’s gonna do what???? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/trwKXrYYQx — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

The Future Prospects:

This is not the first time Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor have traveled so far. Usman has already expressed interest in the war and McGregor has predicted that he will end it. McGregor also accused Usman of stealing his belongings during a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez.

McGregor has unveiled his UFC comeback, and a fight with Usman could happen when White does not want McGregor to score a gold medal next time. In the meantime, Usman will look to keep his place at the top of the pound list for the UFC pound after 2021 flawless.

Usman has every right to feel confident. He’s the pound-for-pound No. 1 for a reason, having defended his welterweight title five times. The most recent defense came in a rematch with Colby Covington in November.

Nigerian Nightmare could control the octagon and threaten to be depleted. If Usman records McGregor, Notorious One will hear it. As UFC fans have seen before, McGregor can do amazing things, but he also shows signs of blowing air when he punches. The fight against Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirer proved very convincing. In contrast, Usman continues to push forward.

McGregor’s return statistics will take place later this summer or early fall. The opposite of Usman is yet to be seen, but McGregor should be aware of his wishes.

Also Read: “Ain’t no talent, this HARD WORK!”: When LeBron James quoted UFC’s Conor McGregor to talk about inspiration and dedication