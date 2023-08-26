“I Give $25,000,000”: Andrew Tate Reveals He Kept His ‘Charity Vow’ After Release From Prison

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested back in late 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. Soon after his release from prison, Tate claimed to donate $25 million to charity. Now, the controversial social media star claims to have fulfilled his promise of donating the said amount to children and war-torn countries. Due to his bold personality, the former four-time world kickboxing champion doesn’t shy away from voicing his controversial opinions. But his statements have often gotten him in trouble and he is banned from several social media platforms for the same.

However, over the last few months, Tate has taken a more laid-back approach in his interview as compared to before he was jailed and banned on social media. The same was seen in his recent tweet.

Andrew Tate claims to have donated $25 million a year

‘Top G‘ has made his $350 million fortune with multiple businesses. He’s famous for earning money from his online ‘Red Pill’ program and online webcam business.

Considering his wealth, he understands that it’s not a big deal for him to give back to the community with donations. That said, recently through a tweet, he revealed about the $25 million donation. He also added that charities are a selfish act for him.

Tate wrote, “The truth about charity works” He also said in the Tweet, “I think charity is probably one of the most selfish things you can do… I give $25 million a year and I feed children all across war-torn countries, mainly in the Islamic world and in Africa.“

The truth about charity works pic.twitter.com/29JD9yPEZ4

— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 25, 2023

Tate believes the easiest way to feel good is to make others feel good. Perhaps that’s why Tate is donating to Islamic and African countries, also mainly to children. Despite claiming to give away money to people, there have been instances where Tates hasn’t given money to fans asking in his DMs.

Tate brothers used to block fans asking for money

Andrew Tate has a huge fan following around the globe. His fans are aware of his fortune, and oftentimes some fans ask for money from the Tate brothers. Andrew Tate once came out citing that he often gets emails from his fans requesting money from him.

Following that, even his younger brother, Tristan Tate, revealed getting similar money requests from fans. However, the younger Tate had a solution for such fans.

Tristan warned on Twitter that followers who ask for money in his direct messages would be banned. Overall, the multimillionaire brothers are not limited in their expenditures, but fans must realize before placing such expectations on celebrities they like.