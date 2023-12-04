Mike Perry Aims for ‘Prize of a Lifetime’ Jorge Masvidal After Stunning Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry delivered an absolute show at the main event of BKFC 56 against Eddie Alvarez. The event took place on December 2, 2023, at the Maverik Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘The Underground King’ struck several times with his brutal strikes which caused Alvarez’s corner to call off the fight. Perry defeated ‘The Silent Assassin’ in a bloody show via TKO in round 2. After securing a huge victory at BKFC 56, Perry has now set his eyes on the ultimate bare-knuckle fighter Jorge Masvidal.

He recently took to platform X and challenged Masvidal for a fight. Perry expressed that it would be an honor to fight ‘Gamebred’ as he has watched him fight since high school days. He wrote,

“A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare-knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo Fights on YouTube in high school. I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare-knuckle fight @GamebredFighter”

Even though the 32-year-old fighter has expressed his desire, he has yet not received any response from ‘Gamebred’.

It is also important to note that transitioning from UFC to BKFC has been quite profitable for Perry. He bagged a lucrative fight purse post his win against Alvarez which has boosted his career earnings.

Mike Perry won a big prize at BKFC 56

The spectacular show at BKFC 56 was an absolute treat to fans’ eyes as ‘Platinum’ defeated Alvarez in a brutal fashion. However, this is not it but the BKFC King of Violence also took home a hefty winning amount.

According to MMA UNCENSORED, Perry earned a jaw-dropping purse of $1 million + from the fight.

Moreover, looking back at his career in UFC he made about $1.3 million from a total of his 15 UFC fights. On the other hand, his BKFC career has earned him far more than he did at the UFC. ‘Platinum’ Perry has also signed a lucrative multi-fight contract with BKFC for $8 million which quite reflects his earnings.

However, with all the money and the game, Perry will surely take his skills to another level. Moreover, who he takes next for his potential fight will be something we are eagerly waiting to see.