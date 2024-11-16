UFC Fans Predict Wife’s Wrath for Daniel Cormier After His One-Leg Dance with Laura Sanko Goes Viral

Daniel Cormier doing the viral Dancing with the Stars one-leg lift challenge with Laura Sanko was a sight to behold. But it seems fans are more concerned with what Mrs. Cormier might think of it even though having been together for more than a decade, there’s a fairly good chance she doesn’t really care how cool DC is with his colleagues.

Now, this particular dance move went viral when former NFL running back Danny Amendola did it as a piece of his routine on the show and has since been followed with a million and one re-iterations. One of the other hosts of the pre-UFC 309 show had unsuccessfully attempted it with Sanko.

‘DC‘, ever the gentleman, then volunteered to step in and did it with ease.

Although fans were impressed with how easily Cormier picked her up using her leg, they were also quick to remind him that his wife would be watching from home, “Never mind him, DC’s wife, when he gets home”. Another fan took it upon himself to be a spokesperson for Cormier’s wife and exclaimed, “Daniel’s wife watching this”.

This fan couldn’t understand how the former champ’s wife could trust her husband being friends with a colleague and said,“damn how is dc wife ok with that? lmao”. According to this fan, Cormier was about to feel the wrath and claimed, “DC’s wife waiting for his ass when he gets home.”

But DC isn’t into Sanko

Cormier does not see Laura Sanko as anything more than a friend and perhaps as a sister as he had repeatedly stated before. Despite all the trolling and the teasing from the fans, he has made that much clear to anyone who would listen.

During a weigh-in show ahead of a fight card, ‘DC’ asked Sanko to stand up and show the people her outfit. And as the criticisms came rolling in, DC had to clarify again-

“Okay so Laura’s a beautiful woman, so every time we look at her they (fans) think we’re drooling over Laura. When in reality I mean, I don’t think Laura’s attractive.”

All Sanko could do was sit and laugh as another co-host on the show agreed with Cormier’s comment because the fans had accused him of something similar.