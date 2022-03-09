“I just want a title shot and nothing else” – Islam Makhachev clear statement on his future

Islam Makhachev recently broke his silence after Dana White claimed the Russian had refused to intervene against Rafael dos Anjos in UFC 272, wants UFC Lightweight title shot next.

Makhachev has revealed his intention to replace Rafael Fiziev at the big win ceremony last at UFC Vegan 49. However, the Dagetani family said they withdrew after the UFC rejected a “very small” request. In an interview with Brett Okamoto, he explained:

“You know, Brett? Dana said I turned down this fight but Monday morning when I woke up I just saw some news that [Rafael] Fiziev has COVID, the fight [is at a] standstill. I’ve been in California on vacation and I woke up and called my manager. [I said], ‘Hey Ali, I saw some news, please call the UFC and say I’m ready to take this fight.’ And I asked about some condition, very small condition. Nothing big, not [impossible] to do… But UFC [did] not do it that’s why it did not happen. I just wanna help UFC for the fans, for everybody because this is like pay-per-view show. It’s big show. I just asked for very small condition but UFC say no and that’s it.”

Islam did not clear the speculation about turning down the fight, but he clears the rumor about he demanding 1 million dollars for the fight. He further adds ” You Know, I sat on the first row and watched the fight, he (RDA) isn’t the same level as me. Even if I beat him people will still talk like. ‘ This is Old man. He’s not from top 5.’ ”

Islam’s Future Plans:

Islam is currently on a 10 match win streak and he believe, he straight up deserves a title shot of winner between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Here is the full interview between Islam Makhachev and ESPN mma:

Islam (21-1) has been eyeing for the belt for a long time . His fight round finishes over the likes of Dan Hooker and Bobby Green have pushed him to No. 3 rank lightweight in the UFC.

