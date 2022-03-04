“It has to be him vs. Islam Makhachev next!” – Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Charles Oliveira should face Islam Makhachev if he beats Justin Gaethje

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes if Charles Oliveira beats Justin Gaethje, then it should be Charles Vs Islam Makhachev.

Timing, talent, and opportunity have all aligned for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime partner Islam Makhachev, and he believes it’s time for the UFC to reward him. After Islam delivered a one-sided beatdown to Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

“@MakhachevMMA is on a different level right now.” Coach @TeamKhabib weighs-in on what’s next for his star pupil 🎤 #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/VtGQG2FStM — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022

In the interview Khabib says:

“Islam is on a different level right now,” Nurmaogmedov told the UFC after Saturday’s event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. “He needs someone high-level fighter, like with the same win streak.

“Like Charles Oliveira – they need to make this fight. It will be soo huge for the UFC”

According to Khabib, Islam need a title shot, with a 10 fight win streak and superior grappling only Oliveira is the next big fight for him as he is on a 11 fight win streak himself.

COMPARISON

Oliveira (32-8) is emerging from a remarkable year in 2021. The 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder, won the coveted title by knocking out Michael Chandler in the second round of the title race in May. He recently defended his title against No. 2 Dustin Poirier.

Islam (21-1) has been eyeing for the belt for a long time . His fight round finishes over the likes of Dan Hooker and Bobby Green have pushed him to No. 3 rank lightweight in the UFC.

Kabib goes on saying ” THIS IS A BIG FIGHT FOR THE UFC”

