“I knew the whole time, it was comical” – Mike Jackson discusses fight with CM Punk being ruled a No Contest due to failing marijuana drug test

Mike Jackson has spoken out about his fight with CM Punk being reversed to a No Contest due to a failed marijuana drug test.

Jackson defeated Punk by decision at UFC 225 in Chicago. However, he received a letter from the Chicago commission two months later stating that he had failed his drug test. The news stunned him because he followed Jeff Novitsky’s and the UFC’s instructions to the letter. Yet all that occurred was the fight was reversed.

He claims he was neither punished nor penalized, and the incident was kept hidden for three years until it was disclosed last summer that the fight had been overturned, which Jackson can only laugh about.

Mike Jackson Slams CM Punk over fight decision being overturned

“I knew the whole time, it was comical… About a month before the fight, Jeff Novitsky sends out an e-mail and says ‘hey guys, this is not a regular e-mail, since we are fighting in Illinois they have a zero-tolerance policy. So, if you do smoke weed you need to stop now.’ I was like ‘damn’ because this is like a month out,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Like alright, whatever, I stopped smoking for a month, take the fight, fast forward like two months after the fight, I got a letter and it said I failed my drug test and they are turning it to a No Contest. “I called them, I was like ‘yo, what do you mean I failed a drug test?’ The lady then said the levels of marijuana were so minuscule. It was around the same time as the Jon Jones picograms stuff so I was wearing that shirt for a bit,” Jackson continued. “I got popped for a picogram of THC, it was stupid. That happened shortly after the fight, fast forward three years the news came out… Basically, a hater messaged the journalist and said ‘did you know Mike Jackson failed for weed?’ And then all the big outlets ran with it and they all reached out. There are haters everywhere. It was more so a minor inconvenience, I don’t care. They didn’t fine me, the only downside to this is I’m going to get the same pay that I did for the Punk fight, so I lose my level up cheque.”

Mike Jackson believes it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t have a win on his resume. Instead, the focus is on defeating Dean Barry.

Also Read: Joe Rogan discusses who he thinks Conor McGregor should face next