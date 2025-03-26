WWE Superstar Logan Paul Confident He’d Be a Far Better UFC Fighter Than CM Punk Ever Was

Logan Paul is backing his abilities to make the switch from WWE to the UFC. This wouldn’t be the first time a professional wrestler has made the switch, but few have found any success. The name that comes to mind is Brock Lesnar, who secured UFC gold in the heavyweight division before retiring from the sport.

Now ‘The Maverick’ believes that is a feat he could achieve. If not a UFC title, he believes he would do way better than CM Punk did in the octagon.

During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, Paul opened up about his confidence in making the switch to MMA. While he isn’t claiming to be the next Brock Lesnar, he firmly believes his wrestling background gives him an edge that Punk never had.

“Dude, I’m not CM Punk,” Paul said. “He’s a great wrestler, not a UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer. My skill is wrestling.”

Honestly, he’s not wrong to lean on his wrestling credentials. Unlike Punk, who had no real combat sports background before attempting MMA, Paul wrestled in high school and briefly in college. That alone would’ve given him a stronger foundation than Punk, whose transition to the UFC turned out to be a complete disaster.

For those who need a refresher, CM Punk’s UFC career was nothing short of a nightmare. He made his debut in 2016 against Mickey Gall and was taken down and submitted in just over two minutes. His second fight, against Mike Jackson in 2018, wasn’t any better—he lost by unanimous decision in a fight that Dana White himself called “horrible to watch.” Punk went 0-2 and never fought in the UFC again.

Paul, on the other hand, has already shown he can handle himself in combat sports. His boxing matches—while not at an elite level—proved he’s got the toughness, and his high-level athleticism is undeniable. If he ever does step into the Octagon, he’ll have far more tools than Punk ever did.

The question now is – Will the UFC give him a shot? With Dana White already ghosting his UFC 300 request, it’s unclear. But one thing’s for sure—if Logan Paul does fight in the UFC, he’ll be aiming to prove he’s nothing like CM Punk.

Dana White left Logan Paul on read pic.twitter.com/xg4z2Rr6bj — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 25, 2025

Well, who would know better about fighting in the UFC than the guest on his podcast, Tom Aspinall? The UFC interim champion gave his thoughts on ‘The Maverick‘ stepping into the octagon.

Aspinall on Logan Paul’s chances in the UFC

Aspinall didn’t just stop at asking Logan about his UFC aspirations—he also gave his take on how Paul would fare inside the cage. ‘The Maverick’ has never fought inside a cage with smaller gloves. In fact, the last time he fought was against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring.

So when Aspinall heard that Paul wanted to transition to the UFC, he said –

“It all depends on the opponent. If you’re going to fight an actual MMA fighter, like me, who’s been going since I was 8 years old, it’s going to be tricky, to be honest. But if you’re gonna fight somebody else who’s like kind of in something else and switching over like you, I think you could easily do it.”

And Aspinall isn’t just saying that for the sake of it. He’s seen Logan’s freakish athleticism up close, as well as his grappling videos against UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. While stepping into the octagon is a completely different challenge, Aspinall believes ‘The Maverick’ has the physical tools to make it happen. Now, it’s just a matter of whether the UFC is willing to give him that opportunity.