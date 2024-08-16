Belal Muhammad Dares Kamaru Usman to a ‘Jumping Squats’ Showdown to Prove Superiority

Hot off his win Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad has clapped back at former champion, Kamaru Usman after being called “not so good version” of the former champion. Responding to Usman, ‘Remember The Name’ issued a new challenge, essentially calling out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ to a bizarre workout competition.

As weird as it sounds, Belal invited the 37-year-old to a jump squat competition to establish his superiority while also claiming that he took Edwards’ lightning head kick better than Usman who was sent to the shadow realm.

“Better version of me? Put your money where your mouth is. let’s see who can do more jumping squats … also I took that headkick better than you.”

Better version of me? Put your money where your mouth is. let’s see who can do more jumping squats … also I took that headkick better than you 💀🔫 https://t.co/OyofdlC5a0 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 15, 2024

Earlier Usman on his popular Pound 4 Pound podcast had opined that he was a better version of Belal. While the Palestinian-American claimed that he did what Usman couldn’t which was winning against ‘Rocky,’ Usman pointed out that he already had a win over the Brit and was in the driver’s seat until Edwards sniped him with an R5 KO at UFC 286 in their second meeting.

This feud is a little ridiculous to say the least. Most because, Belal has claimed to be fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov for the his first title defense since he wants to fight and beat the toughest guys out there.

Moreover, while a fight between Belal and Kamaru is highly questionable at this point, considering that Usman is on a 0-3 skid, losing all three of his last bouts.

Meanwhile, Belal, not having lost fight in 5 years, is enjoying the fruits of his hard work, relaxing with the hard-earned welterweight belt. Since then he’s been on a celebratory tour. Recently, he returned home to Chicago amidst huge fanfare, that saw even WWE superstar, CM Punk give him a shoutout on RAW.

CM Punk’s a friend and a brother- Belal

Belal and former WWE champion, Punk go back a long way. Their bond stems from both training together in Roufusport, Milwaukee, during the WWE superstar’s foray into MMA.

And being the superstar that he is, Punk has never failed to give a shoutout or a rub to any of his friends, peers or rivals. People were surprised, however since they didn’t think Punk and Belal knew each other.

However, according to a report by SI.com, Belal called Punk his brother and talked about the time the Chicago natives trained together in Milwaukee.

“He’s truly a genuine, good person. Seeing him give me that shout-out on Raw, that was epic. He’s always wanted to see me succeed. I used to love Raw and I loved watching Punk. Then I got to know him, and he’s such a down-to-earth, good dude. He’s a friend and a brother.”

And now that the UFC and WWE are under the same banner a close collab between the two is not entirely out of the picture.