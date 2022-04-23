“I saw him actually reaching out to me with his hand” – GSP says he was prepared for a locker room confrontation with Nick Diaz at UFC 266

Georges St-Pierre (GSP) discusses his locker room confrontation with Nick Diaz at UFC 266 last year in 2021.

One of the most dangerous moments in the UFC 266 last September was the collision of a short switch between former rivals Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre. As you will see in the clip below, Diaz, who was expected to fight Robbie Lawler in a rematch, is close to St-Pierre who was around the corner Nasrat Haqparast in his fight with Dan Hooker.

GSP and Nick Diaz shook hands backstage before Diaz’s #UFC266 fight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/myfOfOd8dj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021



No history has ever been told about this brief moment of feeling happy, until recently when St-Pierre talked about it.

“When it happened, he was walking toward me. And with Nick Diaz, you never know, ”St-Pierre told Ariel Helwani. “So, I would say … I took the situation in a way I didn’t know if he wanted to fight me or if he wanted to talk to me.

“And when I saw him actually reaching out to me with his hand, I said,‘ Oh OK. ’Now I reached out and shook his hand. There is peace, I think. ”

There was an altercation between the two men as they led their fight for the 2013 UFC 158 title. Long story short, things became personal, especially at the end of St-Pierre. But the 40-year-old UFC champion says Diaz is the same way, maybe even more so than he was.

“Nick, I think, is one of the guys who has taken the fight seriously,” he said. And whatever I say, I never wanted to hurt her. I just said things to make war fun.

“I have never had a grudge against him or any of the boys when I retired. For me, only business. “

St-Pierre has retired since 2019 and has shown no interest in any martial arts industry. Diaz, 38, is still part of the UFC active list and according to his longtime adviser, Cesar Gracie could return before the end of the year.

GSP in UFC Hall of Fame

St-Pierre enters the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Modern Wing, joining Forrest Griffin (2013), BJ Penn (2015), Urijah Faber (2017), Ronda Rousey (2018), Michael Bisping (2019) and Rashad Evans (2019) in this distinguished category.

