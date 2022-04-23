UFC

“I saw him actually reaching out to me with his hand” – GSP says he was prepared for a locker room confrontation with Nick Diaz at UFC 266

GSP Nick Diaz
Adeep

Previous Article
“Taking Jayson Tatum over Kevin Durant as the best player and it’s not close”: Eastern Conference scout firm in his belief that Celtics forward has eclipsed Net #7
Next Article
"They all get through it": Kevin Pietersen backs Virat Kohli despite him registering his second consecutive Golden duck in IPL 2022