Khamzat Chimaev stole energy drinks from UFC PI, according to Darren Till.

Darren Till recently told the thrilling story of Khamzat Chimaev stealing energy drinks at UFC PI (Performance Institute).

During a Q&A session ahead of the UFC London event on March 19, Till revealed that Chimaev had packed the drinks in the fridge at PI.

Darren Till of Liverpool recently trained at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden next to the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson, especially to build close friendships with Chimaev.

When asked what he thought was the most outrageous thing he and Chimaev had done together, he even joked that he would not be able to disclose it publicly. ‘Gorilla’ also joked that he would be surprised at the end of the year.

In addition, Till suggested that Chimaev wanted to return to Liverpool to train and sit next to ‘The Gorilla’ said:

“I have a very good story that I think is funny. I don’t know if you will find it funny. Therefore, we are training at the UFC PI in Vegas. And apparently, all fighters eat for free and stuff like that. But they have a refrigerator; full of protein drinks, and animals, and these delicious dairy drinks; they will. “

“So, Khamzat and I get our lunch one day. And he looks at me, and he has his big UFC bag. And he walks away, he starts harassing everything in his UFC bag. He goes out to the changing rooms, I heard another fighter say to his friend,” F ** king hell. I was coming here every day now last weekend. No drinks. ‘”Till laughed and added,” So, yes. That’s good news. “

Gilbert Burns Vs Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s failure to finish Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 is the best thing for his career. ‘Borz’ defeats former welterweight title challenger by unanimous decision, but fails to find a finish for first time in his career. Surprising outcome will make the undefeated Chechen-born Swede a more credible challenge to champion Kamaru Usman.

The fight was Chimaev’s fifth in the UFC after victories over John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang in his first four bouts with the promotion. He won all of those fights by stoppage two by knockout and two by submission – in less than 15 minutes combined, and also finished all of his fights before arriving in the UFC.

Instead, Burns was quick to establish himself as a fighter that deserved far more respect than he was getting, defending Chimaev’s early takedown attempts and responding with cracking leg kicks and punches.

Recent interview with Gilbert Burns



The a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Burns shared that he is not finished with Khamzat, he believes that he will face him in the future and wants the fight to be a 5 round championship match.

