‘Shut the F*ck Up’: When Joe Rogan Got ‘All Defensive’ Over Friend Dana White’s $750 Million Worth Venture

Now three years into its existence, Dana White’s Power Slap League continues to divide viewers, analysts, and journalists within the combat sports community. And as the fighting promotion continues to drum up controversy, it’s no surprise to see some of the UFC’s most prominent voices quizzed over the safety of White’s latest commercial venture.

With Dana White involved, the promotion was bound to build a strong audience and revenue. As is to be expected, the league has delivered in spades. The promotion is currently valued at a whopping $750 million – not bad for a company founded in 2022.

The Power Slap League’s social presence is moving from strength to strength, too. Amassing 6.2 million followers on Instagram, many of the promotion’s most brutal knockouts have gone viral across many platforms, increasing knowledge of the league.

And while many question the dangers of participation in the Power Slap League, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan leapt to the promotion’s defense when guests on his podcast outright ridiculed the UFC-aligned company.

“This is a real sport; you should shut the f*ck up,” interjected Rogan. “This is sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.”

His guests for the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience – comedians Brian Simpson, Tony Hinchcliffe, and UFC alum Brendan Schaub – mocked the Power Slap League during a 2024 episode of the podcast promoting UFC 305.

Schaub, who also now works as a podcast host and stand-up comedian, continued to criticize the Power Slap competitors, branding them as ‘unprofessional’. Rogan, known for his long association with White, reminded his guests whose show they were on.

“Why don’t you shut the f*ck up? These people are athletes. I just can’t [sit] here while you disrespect [Power Slap] which is a part of the parent company I’m employed by,” Rogan noted.

Notably, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones also got pulled into the Power Slap debate. But the star fighter handled the subject with far more diplomacy than Rogan had on offer.

Power Slap and Jones’ diplomacy

Jones continues to face tough questions from journalists, especially with him being awfully dicey about the title unification fight with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

However, as it so happens, he has also found himself answering questions about his UFC boss’ other business ventures/

Being interviewed by Nina Drama last year, Jones praised White’s entrepreneurism. However, his assessment of Power Slap was far more impartial.

“Honestly, I support anything that Dana White is doing. It [Power Slap] is different, but different doesn’t necessarily mean bad,” assessed Jones.



“It’s giving some tough guys out there a chance at fame, what they do with their fame is up to them. It’s entertaining people, it’s giving people a home. There are different strokes for different folks. But yeah, I do think it’s very dangerous. You’re gonna get slapped and that’s the thing I don’t quite support. It’s a wild sport.”

The admiration between Jones and White is mutual. White regularly names Jones his UFC GOAT – a title that divides MMA fans and analysts.

White was frustrated by ‘Bones’ not becoming the new #1 pound-for-pound fighter. This followed Jones’ first defense of his title against Stipe Miocic last November. But that title currently belongs to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev and Jones share shockingly similar records in MMA – 27-1 for Islam and 28-1 for Jones. However, Islam’s fighting champion approach makes a strong case for his #1 spot status. Since February 2023, Islam has defended his title four times. Jones has only defended his title once in the same period.

Still, if he can defeat Alex Pereira and Aspinall in those discussed bouts, Jones will have a strong claim for the #1 spot. He will be hoping that Islam doesn’t match his two-division champ status anytime soon, unlikely as that seems.