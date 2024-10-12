“I See in LA All Time”: UFC Middleweight Roasts Sean Strickland After Old Long Hair Pic Resurfaces

Despite getting a whole 25 minutes to settle his difference inside the cage at UFC 302, former UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa looks like he is still salty about his loss to fan favorite Sean Strickland. Recently the Brazilian shared an age-old snap of the American with a witty quirky caption, poking him on social media.

Taking things to “X,” ‘Borrachinha’ retweeted a throwback picture of Strickland with former King of the Cage heavyweight — Neil ‘Chao’ Cooke. The outspoken American is undoubtedly one of the most popular fighters in the promotion today.

While a few of his controversial remarks got him some flak from the community, Costa’s recent roast got them rolling on the floor seeing “pretty boy” Sean posing for the picture. Costa captioned the post,

“This is what I see in LA all time.”

This is what I see in LA all time https://t.co/oqY8vZqyek — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 12, 2024

The eccentric Brazilian gave Strickland a severe burn with this one, no doubt! But it’s the witty caption that was the cherry on top, mentioning that he is familiar with similar couples in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year in June, the two middleweight contenders met inside the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 302. After five lackluster rounds, Strickland’s hand was raised after the judges awarded the American a split-decision win over Costa.

In the meantime, Strickland had other ideas. The former champ went after the Chechen wolf, Khamzat Chimaev. The controversialist went scorched earth on ‘Borz’ sparking another row with his latest rant.

Strickland goes after Chimaev, ” You should not be allowed in this country”

Former middleweight champion, Strickland is yet to return to the octagon after his June win over Costa. While he is currently, the #1 contender, the fighter has revealed his plans to sit and wait for a title shot against champion, Dricus du Plessis. However, the upcoming UFC 308 fight between Robert Whittaker and undefeated Chimaev could topple the American’s plans.

Recently, Strickland launched a scathing attack on the Chechen in a social media post, supposedly exposing the latter. Taking things to his Instagram, Strickland wrote,

“I love how the world just over looks this guy’s past… Builds a life in Sweden, goes and becomes best friends with an absolute monster who pretty much bought him like a W… then when the leash got too tight he fled to the Middle East… You should not be allowed in this country. You [sold] your soul to a terrorist dictator… You are not compatible with America… Thank god we don’t do drone strikes in that part of the sand pit… Sick of the UFC forgetting it’s an American company.”

In short, as a proud American, Strickland is not content with the UFC promoting talents like Chimaev who allegedly has a dark past. He accused the Chechen fighter of selling his soul to Ramzan Kadyrov whom he labeled as a “terrorist dictator.”