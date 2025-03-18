“This is Madness”: UFC Star Warns of CTE Risks to Fighter Who Once Impressed Joe Rogan with His ‘Iron Chin’

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

While combat sports bring their fair share of risks, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa believes a decorated Muay Thai ace is speed-running his route to a traumatic brain injury. Or even the degenerative disease, CTE.

Costa was left flabbergasted after footage of Thai striker, Rodtang Jitmuangnon appeared online. A decorated striking ace under the umbrella of ONE Championship, Rodtang is known for his blistering striking ability. Furthermore, the steely star is known as ‘The Iron Man’ — a nod to his grit and determination.

However, as far as Costa is concerned -Rodtang is playing a dangerous game. It should be noted that Thai striking is notoriously violent, particularly in sparring. More so in Rodtang’s case since in a newly released sparring footage, he can be seen taking numerous unanswered shots to the noggin.

Seemingly concerned, Costa claims this practice was simply irresponsible.

“CTE program,” Costa tweeted, adding “Rodtang is [a] beast but this is madness.”

Costa is not the only one saying so, either. UFC caller Joe Rogan, who has followed Rodtang’s career in the ONE Championship has also been rather vocal about his ability to absorb a shot. However, contrary to Costa, he sees it as an achievement.

Rodtang a ‘wild dude’, claims Rogan

Often enough, fighters who are chinny or susceptible to knockouts, are described as having an “iron chin“. And in Rodtang’s case, that might not necessarily be the case. Sure, he’s been dropped a few times in his professional career.

But he’s got an incredible record of having been part of more than 300 fights, winning over 273 of them! No wonder Rogan speaks so highly of him all the time. Earlier last year during an episode of the JRE MMA Show Rogan tried introducing the kickboxer to former UFC champion Rampage Jackson, Rogan said, “His name is Rodtang, He is a wild dude.”

“He’s dangerous, (and) takes a crazy shot too. He’s got an iron chin‘., the UFC commentator added.

Conceding to agree with UFC caller, Rogan, Jackson admitted Rodtang staying power was nothing short of “tough”.

“He’s a wild dude. He’s tough, I see his clips on TikTok all the time,” Jackson agreed with Rogan.

Currently, Rodtang is set for a return to combat as soon as later this month. Headlining ONE 172 in a trip to Saitama, Japan, he takes on hometown favorite, Takeru Segawa in a high-anticipated pairing. First set to fight Takeru last year, Rodtang withdrew from the super fight, with the Japan native going on to lose to the fan-favorite, Superlek instead.