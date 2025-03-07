UFC Star Paulo Costa Questions Alex Pereira’s Religion With Old Clip Amidst Ramadan Debate With Magomed Ankalaev

Set to finally settle their score at UFC 313, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev have shared a rather unsavory build-up to their title clash, crossing both personal and religious boundaries. And now, somehow, UFC middleweight controversialist Paulo Costa has found himself inserted in their feud.

Pereira, who returns to action in his 4th title defense at 205 lbs against Ankalaev this weekend, has stoked flames by questioning Ankalaev’s faith. Not free from blame, Ankalaev had initiated the chatter by time and again poking at Pereira’s history with alleged alcoholism.

None of this, of course, concerns Costa. However, taking to X, the Brazilian middleweight has posted footage of Pereira, claiming that the 205-pounder was a practicing Muslim himself.

In the video, the Sao Paulo star is reportedly seen reciting the Shahada. This is a ‘declaration of faith’ in the Islamic religion. During the video, Pereira is guided through the recital by Sheikh Khaled Taqi Al-Din.

The authenticity of this video is yet to be verified, but at this point, Costa is known to have posted some truly shady things in the past. So, do take it with a grain of salt.

I saw news Anakalaev is In Ramadan during all this fight camp so he can’t eat. Fun thing is Alex used to be Muslim or still is, I don’t know. maybe alex wasn’t very much fasting adept. May Allah bless you all and bring a good fight pic.twitter.com/oXLzN8x24V — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 6, 2025

Earlier this week, Pereira had claimed that Ankalaev wasn’t really fasting during Ramdan. “I think he’s using it [Ramadan] as an excuse,” he had said.

Accusing the challenger of looking for an easy excuse to use later in case he lost, the champion had added, “I went to get my lunchboxes, the lunchboxes from the UFC, and there were two bags with several lunchboxes with his name on them and all of them with the time labelled. He isn’t doing it [fasting]. He’s deceiving the people…”

It should be noted that Muslims don’t completely go without food or water for an entire month. That would kill a person. But it’s a 16-17 hour gap between meals and water. So the food Pereira saw could have been for Iftar, when they break their fasts.

Regardless, what any of these arguments does is just take the focus away from the main spoils: Octagon gold. So, regardless of his intentions, this just seems like a pointless addition to an unwanted story.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev had admitted that he was breaking a few rules during the fight week.

Ankalaev reveals fast-snapping during Ramadan

Yes, considering the circumstances, Ankalaev has admitted he needed to skirt away from strict Ramadan practices this week ahead of UFC 313. Maintaining he would continue his period of fasting post-fight, the Dagestani challenger offered up a genuine reason.

Tasked with hitting no higher than 205 lbs this weekend, the Russian confirmed he needed to consume water in order to cut weight.

“I have been following the fast strictly except for this week,” he explained.

“But apart from that, I started with Ramadan. I have been fasting. And after the fight, I will obviously also follow the rules of religion as it has to be.”, he assured those that might worry.

Magomed Ankalaev has now confirmed that he is NOT fasting for Ramadan this fight week “Yes, I have been following the fast to the letter, except this week, in which I will have to break the fast a few times. Because I need to make sure I drink water to have a successful… pic.twitter.com/kSPZI0nzsU — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) March 5, 2025

With tensions so high ahead of UFC 313, Pereira and Ankalaev will finally get the chance to do their talking in the Octagon. And they’ll hopefully put this personal rivalry to bed once and for all.