“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby” – Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Colby Covington should be blacklisted in the UFC after Jorge Masvidal’s arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Colby Covington got what he deserved post the altercation between Colby and Jorge Masvidal at Miami Restaurant.

On Monday, Jorge Masvidal allegedly secretly attacked and beat up Covington who was a close friend and enemy several times outside the Miami hotspot. “Gamebred” was arrested by police on Wednesday evening. He is currently facing two charges, including one serious battery charge which resulted in serious bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Nurmagomedov, former UFC lightweight champion, is familiar with the out-of-school action involving a rival. He was suspended for his post-war dispute with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018. He was targeted about the bus attack in the months before their match.

Considering his familiarity with the controversy over the octagon tournament, Nurmagomedov came to Masvidal’s defense. Although the identity of the victim of the alleged Masvidal attack was removed from police reports under the “Marsy Act,” videos related to the incident and numerous reports that Covington was targeted.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on the altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Nurmagomedov was upset that police were even involved after the incident. He questioned Masvidal’s allegations, and asked that Covington be blacklisted as a result (via Twitter):

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words. The same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

The alleged incident took place 16 days after Covington Vs Masvidal at UFC 272 . During the war Covington referred to Masvidal’s wife. called him “a murderous father,” among other insults. Masvidal said their UFC war did not ruin that. Vowed that Covington would pay if they crossed the Miami area.