“I think now is the time” – Chael Sonnen thinks now is the perfect time to make Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal happen

After ‘Gamebred’s’ landslide decision loss to Colby Covington on Saturday, Chael Sonnen has the perfect fight to make for Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen, a former UFC title challenger and analyst, believes the UFC can make a blockbuster fight featuring Masvidal’s “BMF” belt on the line.

“I do believe the single biggest fight, if you wanna get the world’s attention and really have some fun.​ “If you really wanna have some fun, you just get Conor McGregor and you put him in there with Jorge Masvidal. “You put the BMF title on the line. You pick the arena. We will sell that out in 24 hours.” Sonnen said on Teddy Atlas’ Podcast.

​McGregor, 33, has lost both of his recent fights to Dustin Poirier, whom he defeated in 2014.

Poirier, 33, won their rematch by TKO in 2021 when the Irishman broke his tibia in the trilogy fight seven months later.

Meanwhile, Masvidal, 37, has been defeated twice by Kamaru Usman, 34, the welterweight champion, first on points and then by KO.

He recently made a comeback against Colby Covington, 34, a former friend turned bitter enemy, but was defeated on points.

Masvidal’s spectacular climb in 2019 culminated in a victory against Nate Diaz, 36, for the BMF belt that the UFC created just for the bout.

“Jorge Masvidal is the BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal just signed a new contract. “That means one thing – his next fight is going to be a main event. “He had better get used to five rounds, because he doesn’t particularly love them. “He’s got unfinished business with Leon Edwards who is possibly tied up for a championship fight himself. “But I gotta remind you, the entire reason Conor McGregor did the 170 pound experiment is because Dana White said, ‘Jorge Masvidal is too big’. “Conor does not agree. That fight can happen.”

Chael Sonnen on why Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal “Is the fight to make”

The self-proclaimed ‘American Gangster,’ speaking on The Chael Sonnen Show (h/t MMA Mania), revealed why he believes Conor McGregor is the ideal opponent for Masvidal now that ‘The Notorious’ weighs 194 pounds.

“People are just forgetting, they’re taking Dana [White] at his word when he said he’d never make the fight,” Sonnen said. “Well, that was because he (Masvidal) was too big.”

Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/g4sLCGNR3Q — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 9, 2022

“Conor’s a ‘55-pounder, Conor’s now up at ‘70 and he’s showing pictures on Instagram that he weighs 194,” he continued. “I think now is the time, I think International Fight Week is the date, let’s get McGregor-Masvidal done once and for all.”

Given both men’s current circumstances, a fight between McGregor and Masvidal isn’t a bad idea. On paper, at least.

Strikers, both of them. Both are a lot of fun to watch. And after painful losses to Covington and Poirier, both are looking for redemption. Masvidal hasn’t fought since beating Nate Diaz to earn the UFC BMF title in 2019. On the other hand, McGregor hasn’t won an Octagon fight since a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Masvidal will likely be out of action for the next few months. He is currently processing and recovering from his loss to Covington. McGregor, who is presently sidelined, is slated to return to the Octagon in July. Overall, the UFC should at the very least investigate the matchup, if not book it outright, as Sonnen recommended.

Also Read:“Conor can still f***ing hit” – Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor can recapture UFC title from Charles Oliveira