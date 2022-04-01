“I was sent there personally to pick a fight” – The truth behind the confrontation between The Undertaker & Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

The Undertaker opened up about his confrontation with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 and said that he was there to pick a fight.

The Phenom ‘Undertaker‘ went to watch UFC 121 back in 2010 and confronted Brock Lesnar there. Both two are the most prominent names in WWE history and have shared the WWE ring multiple times. Brock Lesnar’s initial run in WWE was effective but short which ended in 2004. Brock had a brief run in the NFL before he finally decided to enter the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Lesnar signed with UFC and also won heavyweight titles there, but his stint there didn’t come without occasional defeats.

The Beast and Undertaker had a cage-side staredown at UFC 121.

UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was facing Cain Velasquez in the main event of UFC 121 in 2010. Lesnar lost his heavyweight title to Velasquez after a first-round TKO. But, something happened after the match that seized the fan’s attention.

The Undertaker was being interviewed by Ariel Helwani after the fight had concluded. Moments after Brock Lesnar stepped out of the cage, The Phenom stepped away from the camera and had a staredown with Lesnar. The Undertaker said “You wanna do it?” to Brock Lesnar.

“You wanna do it?”… Classic Undertaker and Brock Lesnar stare down at #UFC 121 (2010) pic.twitter.com/8o2Q9vJx1T — PWStream (@PWStream) August 6, 2017

Brock being Brock, did not exactly stand down from The Undertaker’s glare. The interviewer (Helwani) asked Undertaker if he and Brock Lesnar were cool. ‘The Deadman’ replied by simply saying “it’s personal”.

“I’ve got a background with Brock, but that just showed you something right there.” The Undertaker said.

What actually happened between Undertaker and Brock at UFC 121?

Speaking again to the same interviewer (Ariel Helwani) in 2020, the Phenom explained that he was at UFC 121 to pick a fight with Brock Lesnar.

Taker said that Dana White didn’t know what was going to happen and he felt terrible about that. He further explained that he was sent there to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE. He said:

“I was sent there personally to pick a fight. And I was unaware that Dana [White] had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt terrible about after. I was there to pick a wrestling fight, bring him back to our world.”

“It worked out, we got really lucky that he walked by us because he could have gone another way. If you watch it back, my wife, she kind of nudged me like here he comes and I don’t know if I would have even done the interview had I been in the right spot.” The Undertaker further stated.

The plan to bring Brock back worked but did not end well for the Undertaker

The Phenom succeeded in bringing Lesnar back to WWE. 18 months later, the night after WrestleMania 28, Brock Lesnar returned. Both ended up working together again, and Brock became the first man to beat The Deadman at WrestleMania in 2014.

While Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania, The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2022.

