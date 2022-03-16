Wrestling

“I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction” – Former WWE Superstar reveals WWE planned and prepared him to be The Undertaker and Kane’s brother

The Undertaker and Kane's Brother
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Why put '?' After 'DPOY' for Robert Williams III": NBA Twitter reacts to yet another robust defensive display from the Celtics star
Next Article
"I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince" - Popular Celebrity thought WWE RAW was a house show, went off-script and ended up ticking off Vince McMahon
WWE Latest News
“I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince” – Popular Celebrity thought WWE RAW was a house show, went off-script and ended up ticking off Vince McMahon

Ex WCW World Champion and actor David Arquette recently recalled the incident when went off-script…