“I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction” – Former WWE Superstar reveals WWE planned and prepared him to be The Undertaker and Kane’s brother

Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows revealed WWE’s plans of unveiling him as The Undertaker and Kane’s brother.

The Undertaker and Kane have entertained WWE fans both as opponents and as a team for many years. With their respective careers coming to an end, many fans dream to see the Brothers of destruction teaming up for one last time, but the probabilities of that happening are almost impossible.

Kane and The Undertaker wrestled their last against The DX at the Crown Jewal Show in 2018

The legendary superstars wrestled their final match together in 2018 at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, facing Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The four veterans put on a 27-minute show, closing out the show.



Since then, Kane appeared in the Men’s Royal Rumble match in 2021, while The Deadman Undertaker wrestled a few more matches before deciding to retire in 2020. The Big Red Machine was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and The Deadman is rumoured to be inducted this year.

Doc Gallows makes his in-ring debut as an imposter of Kane.

Doc Gallows signed with WWE in 2005 and made his debut in a storyline that didn’t go very far. Gallows’s WWE in-ring debut was as an imposter Kane. Gallows eventually stuck on to his character as Festus in 2007. He made his last appearance during The Undertaker’s boneyard match against AJ Styles in 2020.

“I was going to be The Undertaker and Kane’s Brother”

While appearing in a recent episode of the Talk N Shop podcast, Doc Gallows revealed that initially, WWE had plans to make him the third brother of Kane and Undertaker while he was part of the company’s developmental territory.

He said,

“They told me [I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction] in developmental. Think about that in your mind when you’re a 20-something-year-old kid. At first, they told me I was going to come out at WrestleMania 23. It ended up being The Boogeyman, but I was going to be the third brother. I’m sitting there at practice like, ‘I’m the heir to the big man throne. Sh*t, I’ll be a millionaire this time next year.’ I have no idea where all that came from,”.

Gallows also talked about his Freakin’ Deacon character and said,

“I did these really weird Freakin’ Deacon promo and I could talk, I did a multiple personality thing that I made up myself with different voices. I had a tarantula that I would carry to the ring and drop on the guys. I’d come out from under the ring. They gave me a bag lady, the late Melissa Coates, God rest her soul. We dressed her up like a homeless lady and did vignettes where I pulled her out of the dumpster.

She’d come to the ring with me and after the matches were over, everyone else would walk up the ramp, I would put her in a shopping cart and push her out the front door. She hated being the bag lady, she wanted to be a pretty pro wrestler. I’d push the shopping cart and as soon as the front wheels went over the lip, I’d flip the shopping cart and she’d take a big bump into the grass. She’d be yelling ‘You motherfucker, piece of shit,’ and I’d run away to the back. The boys would be losing it [laughs].”

