“I wanted to make sure that Vince was sure” – What is the real story behind The Undertaker losing his unbeaten streak to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30?

What is the real story behind The Undertaker losing his unbeaten streak to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30?

The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak is one of the most predominant streaks in WWE history. But, at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, the Beast Incarnate became the first superstar to pin The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, thus ending The Wrestlemania Streak.

But was it really necessary for Brock Lesnar to be the one to end the streak? What did The Phenom have to say about that?

The Undertaker feels someone else would have benefited more by breaking his Wrestlemania Streak

In an interview with CBS Sports in 2020, The Undertaker spoke about his Wrestlemania 30 match. The Phenom recalled how he got concussed within the first 5 minutes of the match. He also talked about the superstar who could have benefited more by victory over him. He said:

“Obviously, in Vince’s mindset, if it’s not Brock, then who? My biggest concern was, I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure, and that’s what he wanted to do.”

The Phenom also expressed that Brock was already an established star and did not need that win. He thought that someone else could have benefited more, probably Roman Reigns.

“My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would’ve been Roman later on. That’s with hindsight being 20/20. But if I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it and people would be like, ‘Um, OK, s–t, that’s Brock Lesnar.’ That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that’s really what [McMahon] had wanted to do. He further added.

Was Brock Lesnar defeating The Phenom a last-minute decision made by Vince McMahon?

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon decided to end The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Streak on the day of WrestleMania 30. He also stated that McMahon thought The Phenom’s in-ring career was almost over and therefore, decided to end the streak.

Meltzer stated:

“Vince McMahon was going on the assumption that this was Undertaker’s last hurrah, and he could either win or lose. McMahon chose the idea that it was better to lose on your way out. One person close to the situation said McMahon talked Undertaker into doing it.”

“Another, who would also know, described it as McMahon making the call and Undertaker agreeing and that he wasn’t talked into doing something he didn’t want to do. It was not his original call, but he was in on it and never protested the call.” He continued.

There have also been rumors that even Lesnar wasn’t ok with the idea of ending the streak. He wanted The Undertaker to win and was disappointed to see The Undertaker going to the hospital due to the concussion.

With all the news and rumors surrounding the match, it seems the biggest Wrestlemania streak did not end the way it should have.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.