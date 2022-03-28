WrestleMania 38 Start Time and Date: When and How to Watch WrestleMania 2022

WWE Wrestlemania 2022: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream & Broadcast Channel. When & Where to Watch WWE Wrestlemania 38?

WWE will be continuing its tradition of holding its mega event in a two-day format this year also. The 38th edition of the Greatest Spectacle of Sports entertainment will be featuring top superstars from its two flagship shows Raw and SmackDown alongside some big surprise returns as well. WWE Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex city of Arlington, Texas.

This year’s Wrestlemania will be loaded with Big Celebrities Appearances and Surprise Returns

This year’s showcase of immortals will see the likes of former NFL star-turned-commentator Pat McAfee, Social media star-turned-boxer Logan Paul, and “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville in some in-ring action.

Get your tickets now to be part of the most stupendous 2-night #WrestleMania in history! We’ll see you on April 2 & 3 at @ATTStadium for #WrestleMania 38! 🎟 https://t.co/5SDj83ufAA pic.twitter.com/lOLHXVJGpk — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022

WWE has confirmed the return of ‘The Texas RattleSnake’ Stone Cold Steve Austin at KO’s show at this year’s Wrestlemania. Stone Cold will be making his WWE return after 19 years. Also, the comeback of the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes is another return at Wrestlemania 38 that is confirmed yet not confirmed by WWE.

Date and Time of WWE WrestleMania 38.

The showcase of immortals will take place on Sunday (April 3) and Monday (April 4) morning in India due to time differences.

Night One:

This year’s WrestleMania Night 1 is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 2) and at 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 3).

Night Two:

Night 2 is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Sunday, April 3) and at 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Monday, April 4).

Telecast Information of this year’s WrestleMania:

Fans can stream WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and Night 2 on the Peacock Network in the United States and on the WWE Network in the rest of the world.

WWE fans in India can watch and stream WWE WrestleMania 38 on Sony Sports Network Channels–

Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu).

Also, you can also stream the two-day premium live event WrestleMania 38 via Sony LIV in India.

Match Card for the Night 1 and 2 of Wrestlemania 38

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women’s Championship. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul in a Tag Team Match : Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) in a Singles match. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match. The KO’s with Kevin Owens featuring returning Stone Cold Steve Austin as a guest.

WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Match Card:

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-4-Way for Women’s Tag Team Championship . Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn(Anything Goes Match) Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Singles Match) Edge vs. AJ Styles (Singles Match) RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for Raw Tag Team Championship Match . Main-Event: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman)- in a Winner Takes All match to unify the championship belts.

*Card subject to change.

