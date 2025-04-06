‘I Won’t Get Another Sitcom’: Joe Rogan Admits Television Never Felt Like Home Despite Being Surrounded by Great Talent

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi (red gloves) and Francisco Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

These days, most people know Joe Rogan as the UFC guy or the podcasting king with a mic and a massive Spotify deal. But way before the Octagon and long before The Joe Rogan Experience blew up, Rogan was living the classic Hollywood life—working as a sitcom actor and eventually landing a high-profile gig as the host of Fear Factor.

For many, that kind of résumé would be a dream come true. But for Rogan? Not so much. Acting, he admits, just never felt natural. Surrounded by talented writers and co-stars, he still found himself itching to leave it all behind and get back to what he really loved—stand-up comedy.

Rogan played Joe Garrelli, the quirky electrician on NBC’s sitcom NewsRadio from 1995 to 1999. While the show had a talented ensemble cast, including Dave Foley and Phil Hartman, Rogan claims that the structured environment of a sitcom didn’t align with his creative instincts.

While speaking about his acting days on his podcast with Kyle Dunnigan, Rogan said, “I never adjusted to being on television. I couldn’t wait to not do it anymore.”

After the standard NewsRadio had set, he didn’t see himself landing another sitcom that even came close. “I won’t get another sitcom,” he said bluntly. “The other ones I read for were f**king garbage.”

So, in 2001, he transitioned to hosting and took the reins of Fear Factor, guiding contestants through outrageous and often stomach-churning challenges.

It was an easy yes for Rogan- not because of the bugs and stunts, but because it meant no actors, no Hollywood schmoozing, no red carpets or press junkets. Rogan was over the scene. “I didn’t like it,” he said.

Now, two and a half decades later, with all the massive success Rogan has had, he is still pursuing his passions and only giving time to what he really loves.

Rogan and the Mother Ship

​In March 2023, Rogan opened the Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, revitalizing the historic Ritz Theater at 320 E 6th St. This venue has quickly become a cornerstone of Austin’s burgeoning comedy scene, offering a stage for both seasoned comedians and emerging talents.

The club features two showrooms, “Fat Man” and “Little Boy,” providing an intimate setting that enhances the audience experience.

Regular events like the Comedy Mothership Showcase highlight a diverse lineup of performers, fostering a supportive environment for up-and-coming comedians to hone their craft.

By establishing this club, Rogan has significantly contributed to transforming Austin into a prominent hub for comedy, bridging the gap between established acts and new voices in the industry.​

He also routinely appears on Tony Hinchcliff’s ‘Kill Tony’ episodes, where he gets to witness and interact with young up-and-comers in the industry and tries to provide them with a platform.

In 2024, Rogan had also released his own Netflix special – Burn the Boats to mixed reviews.