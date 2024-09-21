Team Luke Rockhold Fighter Shows Class by Refusing to Attack Defenseless Opponent, Earns Fans Praise

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Luke Rockhold (blue gloves) reacts after being defeated by Paulo Costa (red gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Rockhold is currently in Russia taking part in what can only be described as the Russian version of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. In a recent fight on the show, Rockhold’s fighter put his opponent to the ground and executed some ground and pound. His opponent was barely defending himself and instead of punishing more he protested to the referee to stop the fight, surprising the internet with his kindness.

While some criticized him, most fans applauded his sportsman spirit.

“He is the real champion love him”

One fan hoped that this good deed from the fighter would get him far in life, appreciating his humanity,

“Wholesome man. Hope he gets far in life.”

Another fan called the fighter a lion for doing something not many fighters would do. He knew his opponent was done, but he did not want to keep punishing him,

“What a Lion – should be more people like him”

This fan was surprised as to how many fans were calling for the fighter to keep punishing the downed fighter or to choke him out,

“It’s concerning how many people are saying it’s alright to keep bashing the dude or choke him out”

One user scored Luke Rockhold’s fighter a 10 for not getting carried away while on top of his opponent,

“A 10 to the dominant wrestler, I feel proud of this sport through him.”

This user spoke about how in the end, the Luke Rockhold’s fighter is a human after all and that’s what made him stop,

“Human after all”

This is not the first time MMA fighters have showed respect to their opponents. Something similar took place at a Fight Night Manchester over a decade ago.

Machida shares wholesome moment with Munoz

Over a decade ago, Lyoto Machida had to take on his good friend and sparring partner Mark Munoz at Fight Night Manchester back in 2013.

In the build up to the fight there was nothing but respect between the pair. However, fans were left in awe of Machida for what happened during the fight,

The respect between Lyoto Machida & Mark Munoz, his training partner and friend, at UFC Fight Night 30 (October 26th, 2013) pic.twitter.com/yOTY1JHpRZ — Squid Vicious MMA (@SquidViciousMMA) November 3, 2023

The former UFC champion ended up knocking out Munoz in the very first round via a head kick. As it often happens after a knock down, fighters swoop down to finish the fight by adding vicious follow up shots to their opponent.

And a lot of the time, it’s really unnecessary. Like when Jorge Masvidal KO’ed Ben Askren in five seconds and then followed it up with fists to his already unconscious head and then called it ‘super necessary’.

Well, call it basic decency or complete faith in his own abilities, Machida showed incredible restrain to not shoot any follow up shots after knocking Munoz out.

Instead, he let the referee come and stop the fight before embracing his friend as soon as he regained consciousness. Machida is a remainder that despite all the sigma nonsense, at the end of the day, this is but a sport!