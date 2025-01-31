‘Biggest Pair of Di*kheads’: Ex-UFC Star Tears Into Logan and Jake Paul’s Marketing Tactics After New Reality Show Reveal

Keeping up with the Kardashians Pauls will be a real thing now but former UFC middleweight Darren Till isn’t too keen on it. Nobody knows what Till’s beef is with the Paul brothers but whatever it is, is bad enough for the Scouser to call them the “biggest pair of d*ckheads”.

Earlier today, HBOMax announced a reality show with Logan and Jake Paul, called ‘Paul American‘, focussing on the behind-the-scenes of their glamorous lives. Nobody is sure why Till has beef with the Paul brothers, since he didn’t exactly specify the crimes he’s accusing them of.

But, to be honest, there are a few things he could be referring to. The Paul brothers have stirred up plenty of drama over the years; from their antics in and out of the ring to their off-the-wall behavior. So Till’s reaction, seemingly unwarranted at first, doesn’t seem all that surprising.

“The most controversial family in America? That is incorrect…Biggest pair of d**kheads who would sell their soul for a pound coin. That’s the title… Not a moral to their name… Logan is the worse out the two Jake actually cares about a few things here n there. Logan is a horrid fella…”

Logan infamously recorded a dead man in Japan and nearly got canceled for it. This was a moment that almost ended his YouTube career, and for a while, it seemed like he’d lost everything. But, in classic “nobody stays canceled forever” fashion, Logan bounced back with a podcast and a hydration drink, PRIME. The ‘flavored’ water is now a sponsor for major promotions like WWE and even has partnerships with soccer clubs like FC Barcelona.

However, that infamous video while ago now, so it makes you wonder—maybe Till knows something the rest of us don’t!

As for Jake, Till was critical of his short-notice fight with Mike Perry last year. In a conversation with Submission Radio, he had claimed trying to watch the boxing match and finding it atrocious.

“Jake was blown out of his ass after the first round, and Mike just was stumbling over his own two feet. It looked to me like Mike had never had or been coached by anyone… He should have beat Jake. Maybe not, Jake was 40 pounds heavier then him, juiced out of his nut, but still, he probably should have put up a better fight than he did.”

Despite this, Till obviously views Jake as a better man than his brother, which could stem from the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s efforts to push for better fighter pay in the UFC.

Regardless, both Jake and Logan have previously been criticized for using party tricks to promote their business ventures. Take this reality show for instance.

Jake and Logan had fans fooled with their poster

The brothers have long hinted at the possibility of facing each other in the ring, especially if the circumstances were right. They had often gone after each other on their podcasts.

Oh yeah we’re definitely getting a Jake Paul vs Logan Paul boxing match soon pic.twitter.com/IAV0gkO3bd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 19, 2024



So when a week ago, they shared social media posts, featuring a head-to-head image and the caption “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax,” it sparked widespread speculation about a potential fight. It was covered extensively by combat sports media but fans weren’t necessarily buying it.

cmon man. we know this isn’t legit. I’ve watch all of Jake’s fights & this HAS to be the most disappointing reach. Logan is literally in the WWE, which is scripted. https://t.co/M5teoDZFvT — ᵗʰᵉ ᵒⁿᵉ (@999housto) January 30, 2025



However, now we know that they will not be fighting each other. This development has left fans both amused and relieved since nobody could get behind the idea that the two would actually be in a real fight even if they signed on the dotted lines.