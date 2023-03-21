Adin Ross Sends a Three-Word ‘Sad’ Message to Andrew Tate After His Release From Prison Postponed

After becoming one of the most talked about individuals over the past year, Andrew Tate was taken into custody by the Romanian police last year in December. He, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was detained in accusations relating to human trafficking and money laundering. The two have stayed under police custody since then and it looks like people close to them are starting to feel their absence. Many Tate supporters believe the arrest is unjust as the brothers are not yet charged with the crime. Consequently, the fans are vocal about it on social media.

Adin Ross, a good friend of the Tate brothers and a popular social media star, happens to be one of them. He has always tweeted in support of Andrew Tate since his arrest.

Adin Ross sends a message to Andrew Tate

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been in police custody since December 2022. It is worth noting that they have submitted a bail appeal several times. However, the Romanian court declined it every single time.

Hey. I miss you. Do u see this? — adin (@adinross) March 20, 2023

The same happened recently and the two are set to remain in prison for longer. The news has certainly saddened Adin Ross, who hasn’t seen the former kickboxer for a while now. Expressing his distress about the situation, the popular streamer took to Twitter to suggest that he was missing ‘Cobra’.

While asking Tate whether he’s able to see this, he said, “Hey. I miss you. Do u see this?” Ross made this comment on a video himself and Tate posted by the latter on his page.

The Taliban offered the Tate brothers Afghani citizenship

Andrew Tate has been all over the news since his rise to fame during the pandemic. Due to his rather controversial statements, ‘Cobra’ has often found himself in the midst of controversies. While nothing seems to compare to his recent prison saga, the former kickboxer has also received a helping hand from various sources.

Quite notably and surprisingly, the Taliban recently offered Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate Afghani citizenship upon their release from prison. They suggested that their citizenship will offer them protection from the Matrix as well.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

However, the offer from the Taliban does not seem to have been accepted by the Tate brothers who are still in active communication with the world with the help of their attorneys.

That said, it will be interesting to see if there is any development in the matter following their release from prison, which unfortunately does not seem to be happening anytime soon.

