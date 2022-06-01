“I would’ve F***ing tore his head off”- Anthony Smith says he would have fought Dan Bilzerian if he had seen him after his fight

Anthony Smith said that he would have attacked Dan Bilzerian had he seen him after his fight against Jon jones.

Smith on the Believe you me podcast recently shared why he was furious with Dan Bilzerian and Cowboy Cerrone. Anthony Smith is a light heavy weight fighter in the UFC. He had an amazing run in the UFC in the past and also has fought for a world championship. Smith faced Jon Jones for the 205 pound title in the UFC. Anthony came short but did put up a good fight.

He shared a recent story from that fight night with Bisping on his podcast. Anthony said that if you are fighting in the main event you get few tickets for you family. He go them for his mom and his wife and also his manager’s mom. The seats were at the front row.

From nowhere the two boys Dan and Donald show up and they were told that the seats Anthony’s mom and wife were sitting on were their seats. They were dunked and hammered like crazy, Anthony added. Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian made Smith’s mom and wife get off the seats as they thought those belonged to them.

Smith stated that he came to know as soon as he was backstage after the fight. Smith also added that he was so furious that he would have tore Dan bilzerian’s F***ing head off if he would have seen him in the back after his fight. Anthony said that Dan was watching porn while sitting next to his mom which seems weird. Who watches porn like this at a UFC event is what Smith wasn’t able to figure out. Bisping even had the same reaction to this as Smith.

“Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone removed my mom and my wife from their seats while I’m getting ready to fight Jon Jones,” Smith told Bisping

Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith has a professional record of 36 wins and 16 losses and is still one of the top fighters in the 205 pound division. It would have definietly been crazy if Smith and Dan would have crossed paths after the event. But nothing happened and all went well.

