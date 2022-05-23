“Kim Kardashian Would Be So Proud” – Michael Chandler recieves flak for supporting Dana White with controversial statement on fighter pay

Michael Chandler recieves flak on social media from fans for supporting Dana White with his controversial statement on fighter pay.

Michael Chandler’s fans are irritated. In a recent interview, he made a few comments that angered supporters. As a result, Twitter users vented their anger at the UFC fighter.



“I don’t have a problem with the quote-unquote, fighter pay argument. I think people think that we should make a lot more money because the UFC makes a lot, makes a ton of money…” Chandler said.

“Well, the UFC has been at it since 1993, Dana White has had ten thousand sleepless nights when most of us fighters are just showing up to practice and going to bed, laying our head on the pillow and getting after it and getting paid a decent wage for what we do.”

The fighter went on to say that UFC fighters are self-employed and are free to do whatever they want. As a result, he believes that athletes can make YouTube videos, land movie roles, work in the health and wellness industry, etc.

“I think that there’s people on the lower rungs of society always throwing rocks at the people above them when it takes the same amount of energy to reach up and grab the next rung to pull themselves up.” – Chandler continued.

Michael Chandler recieves flak on Twitter for supporting Dana White with controversial statement on fighter pay

“I always think that there’s people on the lower rungs of society always throwing rocks at the people above them, when it takes the same amount of energy to reach up and grab the next rung to pull themselves up” https://t.co/19nW194eWr — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) May 19, 2022

This is exactly the mindset owners/ ceos want employees to have — ChrisCharles26 (@ballinoc26) May 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian would be so proud https://t.co/Xqtg51aqwq — ariel helwani national day account (@mmatheman) May 19, 2022

Gonna watch this tmw for full context because these quotes got me real life “shaking my head” https://t.co/bxMJ9XNaCs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 19, 2022

As a result, it appears that UFC competitors and fans are dissatisfied with what he said in the interview.

“Dana White Privilege” for Michael Chandler

‘Iron’ just defeated Tony Ferguson in the UFC 274 battle. In the second round, he won by KO. On the other side, Ferguson said Chandler had Dana White privilege during their pre-fight press conference. While Ferguson’s words made the former Bellator fighter giggle, many people agree with ‘El Cucay.’

Many people pointed out that the fighter spoke in favour of UFC President Dana White. White has previously been questioned about fighter pay, particularly after Francis Ngannou openly discussed the issue.

