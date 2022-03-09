“I’d love it, I think I deserve it” – Colby Covington demands to be paid more than Jorge Masvidal post UFC 272

Colby Covington demands to be paid more than Jorge Masvidal following their infamous match at UFC 272.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



Covington put on one of the best games in his career against Masvidal in a big event. He beat Masvidal on the feet with numbers and knocked him down to control the battle and win the decisions with one voice.

Prior to the match, Masvidal and the UFC agreed a new deal that made him one of the highest paid players in the league. Now, Covington is looking for a bigger piece of pie following his recent play inside the Octagon.

During a press conference on UFC 272 after the war, Covington said he felt he deserved more money for his promotion after his victory over Masvidal.

“I’d love it, I think I deserve it,” Covington said. “Jorge just signed his contract right before the right because he knew he was going to get his ass whooped. So I want to be paid more than Jorge Masvidal now. He likes to rub that in this face that ‘oh I make more money, and this and that’. First off, no he doesn’t because he pays half of it to Maritza his ex-wife. So he doesn’t make more money than me. But secondly, I need to make more money than Jorge. He’s a flash in the pan, two-pump chump like his ex-wife Maritza said.

“He’s 37 years old, I just turned 34 years old just before this fight. I’m in my prime, getting better every single day, and you haven’t seen the best of me. So I still got a long career ahead of me.”

Colby calls out Dustin Poirier

Covington also called out his former American team-mates Dustin Poirier following his victory over Masvidal. Poirier has previously stated that he intends to gain 170 pounds in his next fights, but it is unclear if that will happen. This could halt talks over a new deal between Covington and the UFC soon this week.