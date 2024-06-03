Ignoring Makhachev vs. Poirier, Dillon Danis Calls This ‘Best Fight of the Night’ at UFC 302

Unfortunately, the UFC 302 did not live up to expectations as many fights billed as barnburners flopped on the night. The main event however, in the eyes of many saved the card as Makhachev and Poirier went toe-to-toe for 5 rounds. While most had this as their fight of the night, Conor McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis had a different take.

At UFC events, tensions are high and the fans look forward to action-packed events. However, in some unfortunate circumstances, the action spills over into the crowd with brawls among the fans in attendance.

A video, now going viral shows a fan arguing with another fan in a way that you would think they were going to follow Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier into the cage.

However, in a comical turn of events, while going to throw a punch, the fan loses his footing and falls multiple rows behind. This then developed into an all-out brawl with multiple individuals involved.

And while 9/10 times Dillon Danis says something, he gets sued, in this particular instance, he does kind of have a point. This brawl was hella entertaining.

“Best fight of the night tbh.”

Best fight of the night tbh https://t.co/L4GC4sWSyN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 3, 2024



Now while Danis’ joke is kind of funny, the brawl couldn’t hold a candle to the show Islam and Dustin put on in the octagon.

Dana White and the UFC awarded both the fighters $50,000 each for their efforts following which the champion put the entire welterweight division on notice.

Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock- Islam ‘Baba Yaga’ Makhachev is coming for another title

Yes, Islam has long declared his wish to rise out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow. While ‘The Eagle’ was never defeated, there is still the question about his GOAT status owing to his early retirement and never moving weight classes. So, following his win, Makhachev had only one target in mind.

The 32-year-old stated that he wanted to move up and fight for the 170-pound belt.

However, if Belal Muhammad emerges victorious at UFC 304, it is unlikely that Makhachev will fight his ‘brother’. That said, Islam has only said he won’t know what to do if Belal wins. So, there’s a good chance that the fight might come to actualize.

And if Leon Edwards successfully defends his title in Manchester, he will be looking over his shoulders for Islam Makhachev and his legendary ambitions.