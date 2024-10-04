Ilia Topuria Slaps Steroids and Drugs Accusation at Team Khabib for Doubting His Skills

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria worked hard to get to where he is and doesn’t intend to suffer fools who discredit his work. So when Usman Nurmagomedov put a story asking if ‘El Matador’ has ever gotten into a fight on the streets, the champ responded with some wild allegations of his own.

The jab by the Bellator lightweight champion was very random, since Nurmagomedov isn’t even in the UFC yet, so why he wants to sell teasers to a movie nobody can watch only he knows.

Unfortunately, Topuria’s response might have shut down the doors of peace.

“It has been a long time, to be honest. How are you doing with drugs? Are you still on steroids?”

This is not the first time a fighter from Team Khabib has faced such allegations. A lot of these jokes have been thrown around owing to Russian athletes being banned for doping in other sports. But Topuria’s response seems to be a new lease on life of this very random feud.

Topuria seeks Islam’s lightweight gold

Since the Spaniard has made his intentions of moving up in weight very clear, the most dangerous threat to his expansionist policies remains the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. So, the Spaniard wants to fight him first and has threatened to beat him up.

In a recent livestream sponsored by DuelBits, the Spaniard spoke about possibly fighting the Dagestani champion.

“Islam is a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much… but we can always resolve it in the octagon. Not in the streets because I’ll have to pay for his medical bills.”

As of right now though, Topuria is getting ready to face the BMF champion Max Holloway in his first title defense. But he remains confident of finishing off the Hawaiian native.

In interviews where he was asked if he was prepared to stand and duel with Holloway, the Spaniard had claimed that the moment the BMF champion pointed to the mat and started a brawl, Topuria would light him off and finish him real quick. Easier said than done, of course!