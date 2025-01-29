“Let Him Do That”: Boss Dave Feldman Says Conor McGregor Joined BKFC to Make It Go Viral

Conor McGregor’s involvement with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has been a game-changer for the organization, propelling it into the mainstream spotlight. McGregor’s antics continue to garner more eyeballs than ever before, leading to BKFC President Dave Feldman letting him take as much of the spotlight as possible.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Feldman confessed that the very idea of bringing ‘the Notorious’ to the fold was to let him be the face of the company and let him unleash himself.

“We brought him in to get in the middle of the fighters. We brought him in to talk. We brought him in to create viral moments, and that’s what he does. I don’t need to be the center of attention. Let him do that because he does a lot better job than I do.”

“We didn’t bring [Conor McGregor] in to sit in the background. We brought him in to get in the middle of the fighters. We brought him in to talk. We brought him in to create viral moments, and that’s what he does. I don’t need to be the center of attention. Let him do that… pic.twitter.com/xsC9uHRJuo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2025

McGregor has certainly lived up to the hype. Since his involvement with BKFC, every press conference has become must-watch material. Whether it’s his animated face-offs, legendary trash talk, or even his iconic promos, McGregor has ensured BKFC stays in the spotlight. His larger-than-life personality has also injected fresh energy into the promotion, making it an exciting alternative to the UFC.

Conor McGregor’s crazy speech at the BKFC press conference. Sounds like he’s giving a speech to an army that’s about to go to war

pic.twitter.com/pQWHRhftaJ — Combat HQ (@Christus_Rex1) January 23, 2025

McGregor has even taken it a step further and has challenged the promotion’s premier fighter Jeremy Stephens to a fight.

Conor McGregor the serial rapist squares off with Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. It’s clear he has no desire to fight in the UFC ever again pic.twitter.com/RiZYAQZMqH — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) January 26, 2025



Now, whether or not McGregor steps into the ring for a bare-knuckle fight remains to be seen, considering he’s called out both the Paul brothers and already has a fight with Michael Chandler waiting for him at the UFC. But Feldman doesn’t see it outside the realm of possibility.

Feldman claims UFC could make it happen

After his face-off against Stephens and the public’s reaction to it, it’s safe to say, despite his reputation for not walking the talk in recent years, it’s clear he can still carry a card on his shoulders. But will the UFC allow it?

McGregor had earlier called for a boxing match in India against Logan Paul. While there were some doubts about the opponent, McGregor was firm in his commitment.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

However, he has now revealed that despite the potential, the UFC wasn’t too keen on the event and since he’s still signed to the promotion, he’s now had to drop the idea.

‼️ The UFC weren’t keen on the potential exhibition bout between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul in India ❌ [Via – @TheSchmo312 on YT] pic.twitter.com/EaYHBMOsvL — IFN (@IfnBoxing) January 24, 2025

BKFC President Feldman believes the UFC will also have a lot to say if McGregor announces his in-ring return for the bare-knuckle promotion. Feldman acknowledged that a McGregor fight would be huge, but also emphasized the complexities surrounding it.

“I mean, anytime you get those kind of moments it’s awesome, but I can’t do it, obviously, unless the UFC wanted to do something with us. And they don’t need us for anything, but maybe they would, right?”

Dave Feldman talks Conor McGregor fighting in BKFC: “I mean, anytime you get those kind of moments it’s awesome, but I can’t do it, obviously, unless the UFC wanted to do something with us. And they don’t need us for anything, but maybe they would, right?” pic.twitter.com/zOCwEx7zcd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2025

So for now, fans can continue to dream about the possibility of seeing McGregor bring his trash talk to the bare-knuckle arena. Hopefully, the fight could be in the cards someday.