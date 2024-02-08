UFC 298: Ilia Topuria Aims to Reach Beyond Islam Makhachev’s ‘Level’ Against Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is supremely confident ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The Spaniard finally gets his shot at the title in the UFC 298 main event. He has been talking about becoming a champion for so long, and finally, he has got his chance. However, Volkanovski is no pushover either. The Australian is one of the most dominant champions the division has seen. However, in an interview with The Schmo on YouTube, Topuria claimed that would dominate ‘The Great’.

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a loss against Islam Makhachev. However, it’s a fight that he took on short notice and did not get to train properly for.

While talking to The Schmo, Ilia Topuria had this to say about the fight:

“Of course there are levels so I’m gonna show him levels, I’m gonna show him the new generation of Mixed Martial Arts.”

Ilia Topuria claimed that he would show Volkanovski higher levels than even Islam Makhachev did. He also claimed he would dominate the Australian in striking and grappling.

Alexander Volkanovski has now lost to Islam Makhachev twice. So he will look to get back to winning ways and remind everyone in the division that he is still the top dog at 145 lbs.

Ilia Topuria claims it’s his destiny to become UFC Champion when he faces Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is so confident in his abilities that he believes he is destined to become the champion. So much so that he is even releasing a movie after UFC 298 titled ‘Road to the belt’.

The Spaniard recently posted the UFC promotional video for UFC 298 and with it, he penned a strong message to his opponent:

“Call it arrogance if you want, I call it faith. I shed every drop of sweat and every drop of blood to honor my destiny. On February 17th, I will claim what is mine. #AndNew”

Ilia Topuria is unbeaten inside the octagon and Alexander Volkanovski will look to break his record. UFC 298 promises to be an exciting fight with both fighters promising fireworks.

For Topuria, it is the realization of his lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion. For ‘Volk’, it is the chance to defend what he has earned.