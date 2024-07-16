“Shot in the A**”: Kayla Harrison Slams Juliana Pena Over Allegations of Avoiding Anti-Doping Room

Kayla Harrison is not backing down after UFC Women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena made some bold accusations against the Olympic gold medalist. In an episode of The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, the former champ claimed that Harrison has taken PEDs earlier on in her career.

Pena also chimed in some unconfirmed accusations about the for UFC debutant missing a session in the anti-doping room at International Fight Week.

These accusations are not to be taken lightly. Accusing a fighter of taking PEDs, especially a decorated Olympian is directly questioning their integrity. So of course, Harrison had to step in and justify her achievements again.

After listening to what Pena had to say about her, the former Olympic gold medalist clapped back with a tweet, talking about how she had been tested by USADA since she was 12.

Calling out Pena for avoiding a fight with her and finding every excuse in the world to do so, she said the champion made people nauseous!

“You will find every excuse in the world not to fight me. And the only shot in the a** people need around you is anti-nausea medication.”

I have been tested by USADA since I was 12 years old. You will find every excuse in the world not to fight me. and the only shot in the ass people need around u is anti-nausea medication. https://t.co/rjEuoOBjVr — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) July 15, 2024

For the unversed, and there aren’t many who don’t know about Kayla Harrison, she has been competing in Judo since she was a literal child, winning every accolade on her way to MMA. And when she was done conquering PFL, the Olympic gold medalist j0ined UFC and defeated the legendary Holly Holm easily for her debut fight.

Her achievements are such that even Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz has nothing but praise for the former Olympic gold medalist.

‘Harrison will make UFC fighters look like amateurs’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is generally a stingy man when it comes to compliments. But in a recent tweet, the Egyptian executive warned every fighter in the women’s bantamweight division on behalf of Kayla Harrison.

“@KaylaH has been in the UFC for couple of months and everyone above her they think she is new to the game when you guys fight her you will feel like an amateur, mark my words”

@KaylaH has been in the UFC for couple of months and everyone above her they think she is new to the game when you guys fight her you will feel like an amateur, mark my words — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 15, 2024

Harrison, undoubtedly has come to the UFC to become its champion. There’s no other reason for her to be signed to biggest MMA promotion in the world. It definitely isn’t because of the gracious fighter pay.

Now, while its is widely believed that she could run through the division, the one fight everyone wants to see is her taking on Amanda Nunes. Nunes currently sits at the head of the table as the greatest to ever do it in women’s MMA and given Harrison’s track record, she’s already sizing up that seat her inevitable crowning moment.