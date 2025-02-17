Henry Cejudo’s Wife, Ana Karolina: Everything to Know About Her Work, Children, and Life With the UFC Star

‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo, has always been known for his dominance in the octagon, but for some time now, he’s embraced a new role—family man. After the birth of his children, Cejudo has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on his growing family. But for fans who are curious about his personal life, especially his relationship with his wife, Ana Karolina, here’s everything you need to know.

Born on October 10 in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Karolina now lives with Cejudo and their adorable daughter in Arizona. Aside from being a devoted wife and mom, Karolina is passionate about environmental issues, often sharing her thoughts on sustainability and eco-friendly practices on social media. She earned a degree in Environmental Management from the State University of Campinas in Brazil, a testament to her commitment to the cause.

But that’s not all—Karolina is also a model and Instagram influencer, representing several brands. She’s worked with Wella Professionals Brasil, Sebastian Professional Brasil, and NIOXIN hair products, to name a few.

How did Cejudo meet his future wife?

Cejudo and Karolina reportedly met through a mutual friend, and after keeping their relationship private for a while, they finally made it official in November 2020.

Cejudo, who’s always believed in lasting love, took it a step further and proposed to Karolina on June 2, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. The proposal was extra special because it came right after they shared the exciting news of their pregnancy.

To make the moment even more memorable, Cejudo posted about it on Instagram and said, “Many of you may think this is a level change for takedown but this is how I proposed. Can’t wait till America is born @anakarolinafr”

The couple got married on September 17, 2021.

How many children do the couple have?

Cejudo and Karolina are blessed with two beautiful children. Their daughter, America Maria Cejudo, was born on November 18, 2021. Cejudo shared the first picture of his little girl on social media, showing both Karolina and America peacefully asleep, with a heartfelt caption promising to love her forever. It was a sweet moment that got a lot of love from fans.

The couple’s son, Enzo, was born in October 2023, just a few months ago. Once again, Cejudo took to Instagram to share the news, but this time, it came with a mix of joy and sadness. Enzo’s birth came shortly after Cejudo tragically lost his sister, Gloria to cancer. It’s been an emotional time for the family, but they’re sticking together through it all.