Ilia Topuria Warns Conor McGregor: When We Cross Paths You’re Going to Sh*t Yourself

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria might have been a Conor McGregor fan once but now that he’s been pushed by the Irishman, is pushing back hard.

The former UFC double champ recently called out Topuria in a live stream, claiming that he would beat the Spaniard in the octagon. Although he is a little late, ‘El Matador’ has now responded to the Irishman in what could begin a new and nasty rivalry in the company.

It all started when Conor McGregor went live with DuelBits and claimed that he would knock out Ilia Topuria, and asked him to come see him when he visits Marbella, Spain on October 12.

The champ had to respond. Despite McGregor being halfway into retirement, the Irishman is still the biggest name in the sport and as a champion you must respond to his call outs. Doing otherwise is ill advised for one’s career.

‘El Matador’ of course, reminds many of a younger and hungrier McGregor. So it’s no surprise that he’s response to being called out was proportionally violent.

“F*ck you Conor. All day every day…When we cross paths you won’t want to even look me in the eyes because you’re going to sh*t yourself. F*cking McChicken.”

Ilia Topuria just WENT OFF on Conor McGregor on his IG live “F*** you Conor. All day every day… When we cross paths you won’t want to even look me in the eyes because you’re going to sh*t yourself. F***ing McChicken.” (H/T @marca) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/JDzuJjkr78 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 2, 2024

There seems to be some genuine hatred between the pair, the cause of which is almost unknown at this point. But then McGregor could start a fight in an empty room and that is exactly what he did.

McGregor threatens Topuria

Conor McGregor and DuelBits are starting to become a fan favorite combination. Every time the Irishman does a livestream with the gambling site, he creates some viral content.

In his last livestream, the fans asked him what he thought of the Spanish featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. And as one may have guessed, he had nothing nice to say,

“I’d grab him by the scruff of his neck and slap that little nose off him yeah. Little ding dong of a thing he is yeah?…I’m in Marbella bro, let’s see what’s what….I’ll cave your head in….I’ll box your jaw in.”

Conor McGregor just WENT OFF on Ilia Topuria “Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in ON SIGHT.” @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/b7dGKRWPBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

In fact, McGregor looked so amped up in the stream that fans were questioning whether or not he was under the influence. Hopefully this feud can culminate into a serious rivalry and at least one of McGregor’s remaining two fights in the company comes to fruition against the young Spaniard.