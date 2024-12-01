UFC Star Charles Oliveira Almost Fooled by Fan Trying to Get Him to Pay Huge Sum

November 16, 2024, New York City, Ny, New York City, Ny, United States: NEW YORK New York City, Ny, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Even UFC fighters aren’t immune to scammers, as Charles Oliveira once realized. Oliveira receives hundreds of direct messages (DMs) daily from fans on Instagram, ranging from threats and praises to requests for favors. While he typically avoids engaging with most of these messages, there was one instance where he nearly fell victim to an online scam.

The user made up an elaborate story about difficulties in life, claiming that he did not have money to pay off a certain bill. So Oliveira, convinced that the fan needed help, offered to pay it up.

But how did he figure out that he was being fooled? That’s what he explained in a recent YouTube video. As it turns out, the scammer was overplaying his hand.

“The guy asked me for 10,000 reals…and I was like damn bro I live at a really nice place and I don’t pay this, you know,” ‘Do Bronx’ said.

If the fan had asked Oliveira for a reasonable amount, he might not have suspected greed and could have believed they were simply seeking help. Fortunately for the 35-year-old, the scammer’s plan ultimately failed.

Oliveira would also be relieved that he didn’t get this additional headache since he has bigger fish to fry. The fish in question is the UFC title. The Brazilian is eager for another shot and may have just found the perfect way to achieve it.

Arman Tsarukyan wants Oliveira rematch

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Oliveira earlier this year in April to become the #1 contender in the lightweight division. While he is currently preparing to face Islam Makhachev, he has already begun planning his next moves for the future.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the Armenian fighter spoke about who he wants to fight if he beats Makhachev to become Champion.

“When I’m gonna be champion I would like to fight with Charles because our fight kind of was pretty close and I would like to finish him”

ARMAN TSARUKYAN DEFEATS CHARLES OLIVEIRA BY SPLIT DECISION pic.twitter.com/kjGr7f6mpb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2024

Tsarukyan edged out Oliveira with a split decision, but he isn’t satisfied with the outcome. He aims to finish the Brazilian decisively to dispel any doubts over the victory being a ‘fluke’. This, however, depends on whether he can defeat Islam Makhachev in their upcoming fight, which is set to take place early next year.

Meanwhile, Oliveira will be waiting in the wings to challenge the winner. Do Bronx remains focused on reclaiming the title, and his impressive performance against Michael Chandler has significantly boosted his chances of securing another title shot.