Shavkat Rakhmonov Sees Belal Muhammad’s Underdog Status and Wrestling Strategy as What Makes Him Dangerous

Shavkat Rakhmonov knows why Belal Muhammad is so dangerous inside the octagon. The #3 ranked welterweight in the world is himself looking to take on the champ one of these days. With no one else standing in his way, it may finally be his time. But the ‘The Boogeyman’ of the welterweight division knows Belal is as dangerous as they come and he also knows why.

The Kazakh fighter believes he has already figured Muhammad out, something the likes of Leon Edwards was not able to do and lost their title for it.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio on YouTube, he spoke about what makes the champ so dangerous and unpredictable.

“It’s the mistake of his opponents to underestimate him. Because he’s a guy who has a clear plan for his victory, mostly he tries to win with his wrestling…”

Belal has always been the ultimate underdog. Even leading up to his title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 304, not many gave him a chance. Most fans and experts believed that he would get chinned by Edwards at some point and that would be the end of the night for him.

But Belal had done his homework and he knee exactly what to do and how to torment Edwards for 5 straight rounds without a breather. He did just that, and lo and behold, UFC gold!

However, the Rakhmonov isn’t that worried. He believes that if the pair ever fought, it would be a competitive fight but he would come out victorious.

Now, the Kazakh fighter might need to test that theory soon.

Rakhmonov wants Belal’s WW title

Rakhmonov believes he is next for the title fight. Despite Belal currently beefing with former WW champion, Kamaru Usman, the #3 ranked contender in the division believes he is going to be the champion’s first title defense.

In the same interview, he also spoke about how the UFC sees him as the #1 contender so it is only natural to give him the title shot next,

“The UFC thinks that I’m the No. 1 contender and I should be next because there’s no clear contender anyway. I’ve got 100% finishes in all my UFC wins, so I rightfully should be next.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov says that the UFC wants him to fight for the title next against Belal Muhammad. “The UFC thinks that I’m the No. 1 contender and I should be next because there’s no clear contender anyway. I’ve got 100% finishes in all my UFC wins, so I rightfully should be… pic.twitter.com/QX7HCmo1Zp — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) August 27, 2024

Belal, on the other hand, has vowed to be a more active champion than Edwards and a better champion than Georges St-Pierre. He has openly declared that he wants to fight the toughest men in the division and he wants to fight often. So hopefully, before the last sun sets on 2024, fans might get to witness Rakhmonov and Belal tearing down an arena.