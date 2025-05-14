UFC Fans Call Out Dana White’s Bias After Islam Makhachev Vacates Title While Jon Jones Stays Protected

Following the shake-up of the lightweight division overnight, fans have hit out at UFC CEO Dana White for his handling of Jon Jones’ heavyweight reign once more. White announced on Tuesday the long-anticipated headliner for next month’s UFC 317 event during International Fight Week. And he brought with it ripples in the 155lbs division.

Undisputed champion Islam Makhachev has been forced to vacate his crown. He will be doing it to make good on a long-mooted welterweight move.

So, the vacant lightweight title is on the line in Sin City on June 28, with former titleholder Charles Oliveira returning in a showdown with the unbeaten former featherweight ace, Ilia Topuria. But rest assured: With Makhachev now belt-less, fans are less than happy with White.

And more so, because we have the faltering heavyweight titleholder, Jones, still given a leeway, on the other hand. Reacting to the news, former UFC champion Michael Bisping saw his comment section flooded with rabid Octagon fans.

Hitting out at White, many questioned why Jones has yet to be stripped of his title. And why Makhachev was forced to vacate to pursue a welterweight leap.

“If you’re not Jon Jones, you have to defend your belt or you will be stripped, Dana f White,” wrote a fan.

Another user wrote, “The fact Islam HAD to vacate and Jon HAS NOT, is WILD..”

Expressing outrage, a third user claimed that Jones’ lack of traction on a title fight return was simply inexcusable. “Already calling JDM and stripping Islam is crazy, seeing how Jones is able to hold up a single division for like 3 years,” they said.

And without confirming the return of Jones against interim foe, Tom Aspinall, White continued to tease the fans.

White gives bleak Jones-Aspinall update

Speculated by many to now take place as early as November at Madison Square Garden, White has remained tight-lipped on the future of both Jones and Aspinall.

Claiming for months that he is confident of booking the superfight, it seems White has so far failed. He revealed Dricus du Plessis would headline UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. So that’s another August date taken up by a different fight.

But insisting the fight would get “done”, White had no positive update on Jones’ return against Aspinall.

“I told you guys already, we’ll get (Tom) Aspinall vs. (Jon) Jones done,” White said on Instagram Live. “The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon.”

Dana White says he’ll be announcing Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon “We’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done… the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon.” @danawhite #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mBFcJcjddo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 13, 2025

However, earlier this week, Aspinall speculated that finances were continually holding up a title fight against Jones.

“Me, personally, I can’t do anything,” Aspinall said. “I just think it’s down to money on his side. I will fight whenever, wherever he wants — but it’s down to money, I think.”

If Jones is indeed ducking, then it is about time White enforced the law, and kept the rules uniform for everyone in the promotion, be it Makhachev or Jones, or any other fighter.