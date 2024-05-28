“I’ll F*cking Hurt That Boy”: Jorge Masvidal Eyes No Glove MMA Fight with Conor McGregor

Even after retiring from the UFC, Jorge Masvidal is dreaming of a fight against Conor McGregor. ‘Gamebred’ recently announced his return to combat sports against Nate Diaz in a boxing match. At the same time, Masvidal turned his crosshairs towards Conor McGregor, although he believes the Irishman won’t accept the challenge for one key reason.

‘Gamebred’ recently joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch for the latest episode of ‘TimboSugarShow’. In the interview, O’Malley asked Masvidal for his thoughts on a bare-knuckle fight against Conor McGregor and if he would be interested in it. ‘Gamebred’ immediately replied saying,

“Bare knuckle for me I don’t know bro cause that would be like one and done. But, for Conor’s a*s maybe. I’ll just f**king elbow his a*s. If it’s Gamebred FC no gloves MMA then yeah. Bare knuckle boxing I would not do that. He has never been interested in it. He knows I got some size on him. I’ll f**king hurt that boy.”



Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are no strangers to each other as the two men have gone back and forth on Twitter numerous times. On top of it, ‘The Notorious’ is now a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting which is probably why O’Malley asked Masvidal if he would want such a bout. However, despite both Masvidal and McGregor showing interest in taking on each other, the window for the same might have passed by.

Masvidal does not have the same star power as he did following his win over Askren and the BMF title win. He left the UFC on the back of a four-fight skid in which he was dominated in every single fight. However, a jaw-dropping performance against Nate Diaz can revive his star power.

A closer look at Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from the UFC after a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. However, he still has a few fights left on his contract, and that is why he needed the UFC’s permission to take on Nate Diaz in a boxing match outside the promotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)



The fight between the two was originally set to take place on June 1st, but it was postponed to avoid a clash with UFC 302. Now, Masvidal and Diaz will square off on July 6th, and the former will be hoping for a statement win that will allow him to entice McGregor for a super fight.