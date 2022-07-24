“I’m coming for you, Tom!” – When Michael Bisping disclosed what transpired when his son Callum engaged in combat with Tom Aspinall

The honour of being the only English champion in any UFC division in history belongs to Michael Bisping. With rising heavyweight Tom Aspinall, Bisping has a variety of relationships.

In a recent video, Aspinall and the former middleweight champion are playing wrestling, but Bisping recalled the time the 29-year-old competed against his kid.

Look at the two British people simulating a fight at a restaurant:

Michael Bisping highlighted his son Callum Bisping being dwarfed by Aspinall in a podcast interview:

“Tom is a big guy, but when we sit here and talk to him on Zoom, you can’t really f**king see it. And even on TV, because I’ve never called one of his fights. You can’t really get the full context, but when he was next to Callum [Bisping] because Callum’s a f**king monster these days. He’s massive these days. But he was stood next to Tom Aspinall and he looked tiny!”

Bisping continued to recall the meeting between his son and Aspinall:

“He [Callum] told the truth, Tom’s very fast, very big, we were pretty even for the most part but then he got me down eventually. So well done Tom Aspinall, bullying my little f**kin’ son! I’ll see you when I see you, f**king take you down straight away. I’m coming for you, Tom!”

See the whole speech by Bisping in the video below, courtesy of MMAPlant YouTube:

In the UFC, Michael Bisping set the standard for English competitors

Since Michael Bisping’s tenure in the promotion, there has been a scarcity of elite English fighters. Still, individuals like Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett, and Tom Aspinall have restored hope for the country. Aspinall headlines UFC Fight Night in London this weekend against Curtis Blaydes in a match that could be pivotal for his future.

Aspinall may move into the thick of the heavyweight title race by defeating No. 4 Blaydes. A remarkable eight-fight winning streak that predates his stint with the UFC gives him the momentum to succeed. His UFC career has similarly had an exciting beginning.

Aspinall has appeared dominant and at ease in the octagon with five finishes in five fights, only one of which required a second round. In the meantime, Callum Bisping continues to advance in combat sports.

Michael Bisping’s son is a talented wrestler representing San Francisco State University in NCAA Division II. He will undoubtedly be helped along the way by the lessons he has learned from his father and his exposure to accomplished people like Tom Aspinall.

