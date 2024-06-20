“I’m Crazy Motherfu**er”: Jake Paul Eyes MMA or Bare-Knuckle Fight Against Mike Perry Post Boxing Match

Former UFC fighter and BKFC’s marquee brawler, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry has filled in for Mike Tyson against Jake Paul in the upcoming boxing match on July 20th. Still, the change in opponent hasn’t fazed the YouTuber sensation a bit. In fact, regardless of the outcome, Paul is ready to face the bare-knuckle champion again be it in the octagon or under bare-knuckle regulations.

Making an appearance in Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, ‘The Problem Child’ expressed his readiness to step into the MMA world and teased the possibility of a second fight against Perry. Sharing his thoughts, he said,

“I think me and Perry in MMA or bare-knuckle is very interesting, let’s see what happens on July 20th and I’m down, I want to do an MMA fight and I think Perry is actually a good opponent for MMA and maybe bare-knuckle, I haven’t thought about it but I’m down. That’s the thing about me is people don’t realize that I’m a crazy motherfu**er, I love to brawl, I love this whole entire sport, I love to it on the line and I’m down to do some crazy sh*t like bare-knuckle.”

Jake Paul says a fight against Mike Perry in MMA or bare-knuckle boxing is "very interesting" 😳 ▶️ https://t.co/nswCxpP8T1 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/Lg1K19cX4U — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 19, 2024

Credits to Paul for keeping it real. The YouTuber turned-boxer is actually “interested” in fighting Perry under MMA rules such a fight is very possible now that the younger Paul brother has made it to the PFL. So, the fandom will most likely get a sequel of Paul vs Perry sometime in the future.

On the other hand, Paul made it clear that he hasn’t thought about a bare-knuckle fight but is willing to pass into Perry’s realm if that’s what it takes. On the other hand, even though he already has a lot going on, fights lined up and fixtures scheduled, Paul just got an odd mention from another boxing Hall of Famer, revealing his desire to fight the 27-year-old.

Lennox Lewis says he wants a piece of Jake Paul

Olympian and former undisputed king of heavyweight boxing, Lennox Lewis just dropped a bomb, revealing that he would also want to fight against Jake Paul. During an interview with Fox 29 Philadelphia, ‘The Lion’ was asked if he would consider facing the winner of Tyson vs Paul, and boy he had an emphatic response.

At first, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the postponed Tyson vs Paul bout and said that ‘Iron’ Mike is the last person you want to take lightly. Moreover, according to Givemesport.com, he went on to say,

“I hope that Tyson saves a little bit of Jake Paul for me.”

At this point, we don’t know if the veteran really meant it or said it as a joke, but Paul certainly has got the attention of Lewis and a future matchup between the two isn’t an impossibility.