Jon Jones & Mike Perry Use ‘Conor McGregor’s Billion Dollar Blueprint’, 8 Ex-UFC Fighters Follow Their Lead

Not only has Mike Perry become the poster boy of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), but he’s also started his own promotion, Dirty Boxing. The promotion has mixed MMA with boxing to create something entirely new.

Fighters will use four-oz gloves in an 18-foot custom boxing ring. The only difference is that elbows are legal, ground and pound is legal, and all fights will be three-minute rounds to ensure fast-paced action. ‘Platinum’ is the co-founder of the promotion, and he has also roped in Jon Jones into the business.

‘Bones’ now also plays an important role for DBX, similar to what Conor McGregor does for BKFC. Like McGregor, Jones brings face value to grab more eyeballs for the sport.

In fact, ‘Bones’ also previously stated how ‘The Notorious’ inspired him to explore ventures outside the UFC.

The Irishman has himself been a part of multiple businesses. Like his previously sold Proper No. 12 whiskey, and now his Forged Irish Stout. McGregor remains one of the most marketable fighters, which is why BKFC brought him on board as a partner with the sole purpose of promoting the brand. McGregor plays that role with aplomb each time he gets behind the mic.

In the latest, at least eight former UFC fighters are joining their ranks for the DBX 2 event on June 14th. Fans are most excited to see Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in action. The Surinamese fighter got cut from the UFC, which many fans believed was unjust.

The other eight UFC fighters making their debut for DBX are Alex Caceres, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Alex Nicholson, Jessica-Rose Clark, Phil Hawes, and Sasha Palatnikov. When asked about how Perry managed to bring so much talent over to DBX, he had a simple answer.

“Man, we’re game, bro. We’re ready to play and we got some big, big support systems behind us. And a lot of people just wanna see some action-packed fun,” Perry said on Home of Fight.

Dirty Boxing is not just a business venture for ‘Platinum’. The former UFC fighter plans on getting into the ring and fighting as well. He even has a few names on his mind to potentially lock horns with.

Mike Perry lists dream opponents for DBX debut

Dirty Boxing seems like a sport Mike Perry has come up with to perfectly suit his style of fighting. Highly dependent on boxing, the smaller gloves will come in handy for KOs. So it only makes sense that he is looking to make his debut in the DBX ring this year.

Perry has not managed to replicate his BKFC success in either the UFC or in the boxing ring. The last time he stepped into the ring, he got knocked out by Jake Paul. Therefore, he’s itching for another shot at the YouTuber turned boxer, but this time on his terms.

In an interview for Dirty Boxing Championship, ‘Platinum’ made a bold prediction: “Hopefully, sometime this year, I get the opportunity to step inside the Dirty Boxing ring myself.” He then went on to talk about who he wants to fight.

“Two names come to mind when I think of who I would want to face. Definitely, I would like to fight Jake Paul in Dirty Boxing. We’ve already spoken about it… If that’s not something we can make happen right now, the other one, Conor McGregor.”

Perry then spoke about how it’s been a few years since McGregor fought and thinks it would be the perfect opportunity for the Irishman to return to action, with a debut in Dirty Boxing. But there’s one problem that comes with both the names he mentioned.

Since DBX is a relatively young sport and organization, they would find it difficult to afford the purses that the likes of McGregor and Paul would demand.