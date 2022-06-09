“I really hope this woman decides to make her public apologies” – Paulo Costa demands public apology for being accused of assault and threatens legal action

Paulo Costa was recently embroiled in a major controversy after being accused of assaulting a woman and moved to dismiss all accusations against him as false.

He also demanded that his alleged victim issue a public apology.

Costa’s post was his second public statement to share his side of the story. He previously posted a written report on his official Instagram account discussing the details of the case.

Costa shared images of his victim’s injuries taken by law enforcement officers only a few hours after the incident in the video. The photos, however, revealed no signs of damage, stress, or injuries. Costa pleaded his innocence, citing the lack of physical evidence.

‘Borrachinha’ went on to say that if his accuser did not issue a formal public apology to clear the air, he would be forced to take legal action against her. The Brazilian said in a video posted to his Instagram account:

“I’m here just to say for everyone, that never happened and I will show you guys why. I have a proof of that… Any form of violence against women is unacceptable. As a result of misleading imputations simply serve to discredit and hide the actual battle against women’s violence. We know this kind of false allegation is very serious. So I really hope this woman decides to make her public apologies or else legal actions may be necessary, unfortunately.”

Paulo Costa jokes that he would like Saul Goodman to defend him

Paulo Costa referenced a beloved part of modern pop culture in a recent social media post, asking fictional lawyer Saul Goodman to lead his legal defence against the nurse who accused him of physical assault.

Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, is a fictional character on one of the most popular television shows, Breaking Bad. He also stars as the protagonist in the Better Call Saul prequel series.

Im trying call this dude since Monday pic.twitter.com/uCsmql8ecz — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2022

Former champion Luke Rockhold is currently on a collision course with Paulo Costa. The fight was supposed to occur at UFC 277 in Dallas at the end of July, but it has now been pushed back to August.

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold has been shifted from UFC 277 in July to UFC’s Aug. 20 event. Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun & @MikeBohn. Full details: https://t.co/YhG7woyXxP pic.twitter.com/UcnnmWVsuU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 26, 2022

