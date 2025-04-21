‘In the Presence of Jon Jones’: UFC Legend Questions Legitimacy of Tom Aspinall’s Interim Title

With over 500 days as UFC’s interim heavyweight champion behind him, British fighter Tom Aspinall continues to find himself lobbying for a title unification fight against the undisputed incumbent. And now it seems Chael Sonnen is taking the title of the interim champion away from him as well.

The UFC veteran claims that there cannot be an interim champion when there is already an undisputed champion. “This is per the dictionary. These aren’t Chael’s rules. You can go and look the word ‘interim’ up“, he says.

This is not the first time Sonnen has talked about it either. Earlier last year, he had made similar points ahead of Jones’ fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. But they had fallen on deaf ears.

Hopeful, it will this time, Sonnen has claimed that Aspinall hasn’t been the interim champion since the moment Jones showed up for work.

“The interim champion can only exist in the absence of a champion, meaning that the moment that the bell rang for what would have been Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic – that, by definition, would have stripped Tom Aspinall of his interim championship, and that never happened, he added.

Speaking further on the subject, Sonnen also claimed to know the rumors about either Aspinall or Jones being stripped of their crowns should they fail to come together for a fight.

“The problem is, you can’t strip the interim champion, because per definition, he no longer exists”, he reiterates.

The UFC veteran even admits to having put Aspinall on the spot, but the champ seemingly brushed it aside.

“Tom said, ‘Chael, the only one I ever even hear say that I am no longer interim champion is you'”, Sonnen noted.

In the meantime, Jones has been accused of going on yet another cocaine binge by his followers.

Jones back to old habits?

Earlier last week, Jones shared something utterly aggressive but gave no hints for anyone to follow who or what he was talking about.

“The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones, and didn’t end up being great at all“, Jones put out on his Instagram story, before deleting it in haste.

However, keeping over 3 million followers means avoiding screenshots is a futile matter. Jones would have known that. However, that is something. “Ducking Aspinall is a weird flex” was a common sentiment on the ground.

Others soon joined in offering their expertise on their subject and said, “What a weirdo just fight Tom or retire”.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user came to the conclusion that Jones was inebriated while on his phone, Another c**aine binge, probably,” they suspected.

Jones, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the naysayers. Tom, on the other hand, appears to wander from channel to channel, calling out Jon, hoping that the UFC has sorted out the big bag of cash the undisputed champion is asking him for.