Conor McGregor President: UFC Star’s Political Ambition Gets Boost From Controversial Andrew Tate’s Brother

Conor McGregor is set to return in a few months after a devastating injury suffered at UFC 264. While McGregor still has a lot of fights left in his career, it appears as though the Irish superstar already has his eyes set on what he wants to do after he calls time on his fight career.

McGregor has always been extremely patriotic. While there have been Irish fighters in the UFC prior to him, McGregor put Ireland on the map on the global MMA stage. ‘The Notorious’ proudly represents his country every chance he gets. While his patriotism has always served him well, last month, it landed the Irish superstar in hot water.

Conor McGregor stated his interest in running for president a few weeks back. This was supported by many big names, including the Tate brothers. The elder Tate brother continued his support for McGregor with his latest tweet. Tristan Tate replied to a news article saying,

“@TheNotoriousMMA for President.”

Last month an incident took place in Dublin which shook the entire nation of Ireland. An armed assailant stabbed multiple people in a freak incident. After the incident took place, McGregor put out a series of tweets demanding answers from the government.

It was since that incident that McGregor has expressed his interest in running for office in his beloved country. While that is still a long way away, let’s take a look at his return to the UFC, which is inching ever so close.

Conor McGregor to headline UFC 300?

UFC 300 will be one of the biggest moments in the history of the company. For UFC 200, the promotion went all out and stacked the card with several good fights.

Dana White and his team will be hoping to do the same this time around as well. McGregor will be eligible to compete from the first of 2024, given that the USADA and the UFC are parting ways at the end of this year.

This means that the biggest star in the UFC will be available to headline the biggest event of the year. On paper, it makes all the sense in the world for McGregor to headline UFC 300.

Whether or not it happens, only time will tell. For UFC fans, Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 300 will be a perfect start to the first half of 2024.