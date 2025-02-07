UFC Fans Lose It as Women’s Strawweight Fighter Gets Compared to WWE Star ‘The Great Khali’

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 24: Tatiana Suarez steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Krylov vs Spann on February 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230224_zsa_p175_058 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Tatiana Suarez is just days away from her highly anticipated title fight against Zhang Weili at UFC 312. However, a viral moment on social media might have led to some unwanted spotlight. An MMA page on Twitter shared a screenshot of Suarez’s face and hilariously compared her to WWE legend The Great Khali.

Dileep Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali is a WWE veteran, who held the promotion’s world titles on multiple occasions. He also had memorable feuds with The Undertaker, Batista, and John Cena amongst others. While he has since retired from the sport and currently lives in India, the 7-ft superstar remains a source of entertainment for many through his unique way of speaking and super creative reels!

However, in this particular, it’s his unique facial features that seem to have caught people’s attention and they are now comparing it to Suarez.

Some fans dubbed the strawweight challenger“The Great Tatiana”, while others claimed they saw the resemblance, saying, “I’ve been trying to figure out who she looks like for a while now. Thanks!”

I’ve been trying to figure out who she looks like for a while now. Thanks! — DingDing (@LeoDING_Li) February 6, 2025

The sentiment was echoed by another fan who wrote, “Literally all week I couldn’t put my finger on it and this is it. Thank you!”

Literally all week I couldn’t put my finger on it and this is it. Thank you! — Nick Davis (@RealNickDavis) February 6, 2025

Now, these are just jokes but it should be noted that social media, especially the MMA community can be purposefully obtuse and cruel. After all, making fun of someone’s appearance is not exactly the most thoughtful endeavor in the world.

Suarez, however, seems unaware of this as she is currently focused on taking one of the greatest strawweights in UFC history at UFC 312.

Suarez will ‘Khabib’ Weili says Burns

Weili is an extremely well-rounded fighter who has been in every possible situation inside the octagon. She’s also been a part of the greatest women’s fights inside an octagon.

She has won titles, lost them, and won them again, and everyone loves her; even Sean Strickland! And sure enough, when she walks into the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney next week, the crowd will be cheering her on.

So the odds are really stacked against Suarez. However, if welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is to be believed, she is going to ragdoll Weili and win the title.

Burns compared her relentless grappling style to that of Khabib Nurmagomedov and said,

“I think she’s going to beat Zhang Weili. I think she’s going to take her down and keep taking her down and ground-and-pound and ground-and-pound…. she’s going to take her down and she’s going to Khabib and win by dominant decision. Tatiana Suarez. And. New.”

While he acknowledged that Weili could have her moments and might even hurt Suarez, Burns remained confident that the challenger would control the fight and emerge victorious.

Suarez, who has been sidelined with injuries for some time, hasn’t fought since August 2023 after a submission victory over Jessica Andrade. Now, undefeated and finally getting her long-awaited title shot, she has the opportunity to prove Burns right.

The American fighter is the definition of resilience. From neck injuries to torn ACL, MCL, and LCL to thyroid cancer, Suarez has won against overwhelming odds before. So perhaps, one more time!