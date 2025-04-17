‘Another C**aine Binge’: Jon Jones Faces Social Media Storm Over Conor McGregor-Like Deleted Tweet

Jon Jones and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor have always been good friends. From bragging about their expensive watches to a history of throwing extravagant parties, the fighters have both reached the pinnacle of MMA in more ways than one. But the one area where Jones has visibly lagged behind is his social media game. But it seems he’s taken a cue from the notorious Irishman.

The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will do just about everything but fight interim champion Tom Aspinall at this point.

However, having been pushed to the wall by the MMA community over stalling the UFC heavyweight division, Jones has resorted to mud slinging, albeit via later-deleted tweets.

While Jones hasn’t said anything offensive like McGregor, upon introspection, he seems to have followed a similar path. Unfortunately, for the UFC champion, screenshots are hard to escape when you have 3 million followers, as is criticism.

The first question on everyone’s mind was, “Who is he talking about?“, which is reasonable considering Jones randomly tweeted – “The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones and didn’t end up being great at all.”

Some Twitter users claimed that he was still being salty about being repeatedly called a ‘duck’ by Aspinall and anyone else who watches the UFC. “Ducking Aspinall is a weird flex”, they said.

Others were happy to remind that Aspinall isn’t the only opponent Jones has dodged in his career. After a controversial win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020, Jones refused to entertain a rematch with the then-light heavyweight challenger.

“Also ducked the Dom rematch“, said an unsubtle Twitter user.

Others, who were still confused by the tweet, let the heavyweight champion know what they thought of him and said, “What a weirdo just fight Tom or retire“.

One fan was concerned, his kinship with McGregor was really rubbing off, making Jones go back to his old ‘goatie’ days. “Another coc*ine binge, probably“, they suspected.

Notably, Jones has publicly admitted to the use of coc*aine before fighting Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in 2015. Meanwhile, McGregor’s antics over the last few years have raised strong suspicions among fans about the use of such or other recreational substances.

Jones has not responded to these tweets yet, or any other allegations against him, for that matter. The cases now keep piling on, with heavyweight hold alumni joining in to call him out.

Former UFC heavyweight champ asks Jones to be stripped of title

UFC boss Dana White has continued to assure that the Jones-Aspinall fight is going to materialize and soon. However, with no signed paper or fight date in sight, there’s a good chance Jones could just stall he he completes 784 days as the heavyweight champion.

As of today, Jones sits far too comfortably at 746 days, having only fought twice in the heavyweight division, with one successful title defense against an outgoing 42-year-old Miocic at UFC 309 last year.

Notably, he is still far behind the 896 days-reign of Cain Velasquez, but if it continues unchecked the way it has, there’s a good chance he would just surpass it and then call it quits.

Meanwhile, Aspinall himself has spent more than 500 days as the division’s interim champion, having won the title at UFC 247 against Sergei Pavlovich in Jones’ absence.

In light of this, former heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has suggested that the White take a deep dive into his deep pockets and find whatever sum Jones is asking for the title unification fight with Aspinall.

“Tom being an interim champion is BS. Jon holding onto the title without fighting is also B.S. They need to figure something out”, he said.

However, remaining skeptical that the sum invested in the Rochester native might not pay dividends when the clash finally actualizes, he offers the UFC boss an easier way out.

“This is a fight that needs to happen or strip [Jones], to be perfectly honest”, the former UFC champion noted.