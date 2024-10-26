Inside Max Holloway’s Family: Learn About His Wife, Alessa Quizon, and His Children

As the MMA fraternity heads to Abu Dhabi for the promotion’s return to the Etihad Arena for UFC 308, the MMA community has become very curious about main-eventer Max Holloway, and his close ones.

While the COVID pandemic took the world by its scruff, for the former featherweight champion it was a blessing in disguise. It was during this period in 2020 that Holloway started dating Quizon, a professional surfer, the BMF champion confirmed through his IG.

Even though it still remains obscure how the two met, four years down the line, the couple is happily married with Holloway’s son, Rush, lighting up the house.

Much like the fighter, Quizon is a Hawaiian native, raised in the west side of the surfing town, Makawao, and that’s where she got her love for riding the waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma)

In fact, while she isn’t at cage-side for Holloway’s fights along with her stepson, Rush, she keeps herself busy by traveling around the world in order to compete in various surfing competitions.

Fortunately, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown got the couple together and that’s when Holloway popped the question.

Two years later on April 16, 2022, the two tied the knot at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina, Hawaii in a beachside ceremony with Rush in attendance along with their close family.

Currently, the UFC fighter is dialed in to reclaim the throne at UFC 308 in a main-event featherweight title fight against the newly crowned champion, Ilia Topuria.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated UFC 308 showdown, the ‘Blessed’ also expressed his desire to fight Islam Makhachev and make history.

Holloway wants the Dagestani heat

Despite having already established himself as one of the best in the promotion for about 12 years now, Holloway is showing no signs of slowing down.

While he looks to trump the champ in their Saturday bout, the Blessed Express wants to continue rolling with several options on the table. In his last fight, he decimated the former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje in an absolute shocker for a fight, thus catapulting his stocks.

Now, regardless of the outcome of his fight against “El Matador,” ‘BMF’ wants to etch his name on MMA Mount Rushmore by fighting pound for pound best, Islam Makhachev!

Sharing his thoughts with Demetrious Johnson on his Mighty Mouse podcast, the Hawaiian said,

“First things first, it’s Ilia, but if I had my choice, why not be able to fight Islam, Islam never wanted to fight me, even when I was saying I was coming up to (155lbs), after fighting the guy that he was supposed to fight next… But then recently his tone changed… I was like, okay, that’s all we needed.”

For the uHolloway was previously booked to fight Makhachev’s best buddy, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 for the title after Tony Ferguson withdrew from the bout due to injury.

But unfortunately, following a rough weight cut, he was forced to pull out of the fight and the matchmakers never really gave it a go again.

With such an opportunity gone out of the window, Holloway is currently looking to establish his legacy by fighting the lightweight champion – somebody who is close or above ‘The Eagle’ or on his way to surpass him.